Bernie Sanders Condemned by Florida Democratic Lawmakers, 2020 Candidates Over Castro Comments

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont confronted grievance from Democratic lawmakers and a few of his fellow 2020 applicants Monday over remarks he made about Fidel Castro’s regime in an interview that aired the former night time.

During Sunday night’s episode of 60 Minutes on CBS, Anderson Cooper performed a clip from the 1980s appearing Sanders discussing some components of Castro’s regime. “Here he is explaining why the Cuban people didn’t rise up and help the U.S. overthrow Cuban leader Fidel Castro,” Cooper stated, earlier than enjoying the video. “He educated their kids, gave them health care, totally transformed the society,” a more youthful Sanders stated within the clip.

When requested to reply, the modern Democratic presidential candidate stated, “We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad. You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?”

Sanders’ remarks briefly drew heavy hearth from Republicans, who accused the senator of praising Castro’s authoritarian regime. Although Sanders asserted that he “opposed” the authoritarian regime, some Democratic lawmakers from Florida additionally condemned the senator for praising components of Castro’s regime.

In a tweet Monday, Florida Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell referred to as Sanders’ remarks “absolutely unacceptable.”

“As the first South American immigrant member of Congress who proudly represents thousands of Cuban Americans, I find Senator Bernie Sanders’ comments on Castro’s Cuba absolutely unacceptable,” she wrote. “The Castro regime murdered and jailed dissidents, and caused unspeakable harm to too many South Florida families. To this day, it remains an authoritarian regime that oppresses its people, subverts the free press, and stifles a free society.”

Florida Democratic Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy denounced Sanders’ feedback as “insulting to thousands of Floridians.” “Whether the subject is Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Israel or other foreign policy challenges, @SenSanders has consistently taken positions that are wrong on the merits and will alienate many Florida voters now and in the general election if he is nominated,” she tweeted.

.@SenSanders feedback on Fidel Castro are ill-informed & insulting to hundreds of Floridians. Castro used to be a murderous dictator who oppressed his personal folks. His âliteracy programâ wasnât altruistic; it used to be a cynical effort to unfold his unhealthy philosophy & consolidate energy.

Her fellow Florida Democratic congresswoman, Donna Shalala, additionally condemned Sanders. “I’m hoping that in the future, Senator Sanders will take time to speak to some of my constituents before he decides to sing the praises of a murderous tyrant like Fidel Castro,” she tweeted.

The grievance from Florida Democrats demonstrates their fears that Sanders’ feedback may just successfully alienate electorate within the swing state, which accommodates a big inhabitants of Cuban-Americans.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks all the way through a press convention at his New Hampshire marketing campaign headquarters on February 06, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Two 2020 Democratic applicants, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and previous Vice President Joe Biden, additionally slammed the modern candidate, who just lately gained the Nevada caucuses by a big margin.

“Fidel Castro left a dark legacy of forced labor camps, religious repression, widespread poverty, firing squads, and the murder of thousands of his own people,” Bloomberg’s marketing campaign tweeted. “But sure, Bernie, let’s talk about his literacy program.”

In a remark, Cristóbal Alex, an Biden marketing campaign adviser, referred to as Sanders’ “willingness to look past Cuba’s human rights violations… not just dangerous… [but also] deeply offensive to the many people of Florida, New Jersey, and across the country that have fled political persecution and sought refuge in the United States.”

Newsweek reached out to Sanders’ marketing campaign.