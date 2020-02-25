Behind the scenes of the Dalai Lama’s early history with the CIA





When Chairman Mao introduced the “liberation” of Tibet as a most sensible precedence for the newly based People’s Republic of China, the Dalai Lama used to be no longer but 15 years previous (even though, counting by way of Tibet’s lunar calendar, he concept himself that age). The first troop incursions happened at the finish of 1949.

A yr later, the Tibetan military used to be utterly routed after a brief marketing campaign by way of China’s People’s Liberation Army. Following this, on Nov. 17, 1950, the Dalai Lama used to be proclaimed temporal chief of his nation. An additional six months on and the Seventeen Point Agreement for the Peaceful Liberation of Tibet used to be signed by way of a delegation of Tibetan negotiators in Beijing. Up to that time, the best window on the out of doors global the Dalai Lama had had used to be a chain of kind of weekly conferences over a length of round six months with the Austrian adventurer and alpinist Heinrich Harrer.

It is thus a exceptional irony that the Dalai Lama’s creation to the fashionable global got here from a former member of Hitler’s SS. It used to be Harrer who therefore put the Dalai Lama’s brother in contact with officers at the U.S. embassy in India and who hatched a plot with the CIA to spirit the Dalai Lama out of Tibet if he would first publicly repudiate the settlement. This the Dalai Lama declined to do—on the grounds that it used to be no longer transparent that America would give wholehearted improve to Tibet if he did. It used to be nevertheless at this second that the company started to take a detailed hobby in Tibet.

Word of the Precious Protector’s get away unfold all of a sudden round the global, however for need of data, the many information businesses taking an hobby in the tale had been forced to carry their breath. Ten days after the Dalai Lama disappeared from Lhasa, the Indian president despatched an pressing letter to Nehru requesting a document. The high minister spoke back, pronouncing, “We do not yet know where the Dalai Lama is.” He used to be being decidedly economical with the fact. Thanks to the presence of the American-trained radio operators amongst the escapees, Washington—with the assist of Geshe Wangyal—used to be in a position to observe the birthday celebration’s development nearly the whole manner alongside its direction. Nehru, 2nd best to President Eisenhower, used to be knowledgeable the day prior to writing to the Indian president that the get away birthday celebration had arrived safely at the border. But it might no longer do to broadcast the executive’s intelligence capacity owing to its hyperlinks with the CIA.

As for the press, there have been narrow pickings for the masses of newshounds who converged on the faraway tea-growing agreement of Tezpur in a ways northeastern India. It used to be right here, after resting every week in a faraway the city with reference to the place he crossed the border, that the Dalai Lama used to be welcomed by way of the mayor and a big crowd of well-wishers right away previous to entraining for Mussoorie, an additional two days’ adventure to the west. There had been no interviews, no longer even for previous pals like Heinrich Harrer, who had made a different adventure. All that used to be to be granted him and others used to be a brief, fairly worded observation from the Dalai Lama (the textual content agreed to prematurely with the Indian executive) explaining in short the cases main as much as his request for political asylum and thanking the other folks and executive of India “for their spontaneous and generous welcome.” Following lunch with native dignitaries, the Dalai Lama and his entourage left for the station with out additional phrase. Despite the Tibetan chief’s temperate language, his phrases had been right away denounced by way of the Chinese. “The so-called statement of the Dalai Lama is a crude document, lame in reasoning, full of lies and loopholes,” thundered the People’s Daily.

Two days after leaving Tezpur, the Precious Protector reached Mussoorie, the place Nehru had organized for the Tibetan chief to stick at Birla House, the supreme nation retreat of a circle of relatives of rich industrialists with reference to the high minister. On arrival, as certainly he have been all alongside the manner, he used to be given an exuberant welcome by way of the native other folks.

Almost the Dalai Lama’s first act on arrival used to be to preside over the considered necessary rituals “to invoke the commitment of the Dharma Protectors who had vowed to guard the teachings of the Buddha, in order to quickly pacify these troubling times in the world at large and specifically in Tibet.” The deities had no longer been in a position to avoid wasting Tibet, however a minimum of they’d stored the Dalai Lama secure. The very subsequent day, Nehru himself arrived. At first, the Indian high minister had granted asylum best to the Tibetan chief and his rapid entourage, unaware—as used to be the Dalai Lama at the time—that there can be a mass exodus of refugees from Lhasa and its environs following in the Precious Protector’s wake. But when stories reached Nehru of the preventing in Lhasa, he relented. Now all had been welcome, supplied they gave up their palms.

For Nehru, the entire affair used to be deeply troubling. As he defined to the Dalai Lama, his “being in India [kept] alive the question of Tibet in the world,” which for China used to be “immediately one of irritation and suspicion.” On the one hand, he had was hoping that with the mutual accord treaty signed in 1954, there may well be completely pleasant members of the family between China and India. The presence of the Dalai Lama and his fans threatened this. On the different hand, he obviously felt some duty for having insisted on the Precious Protector’s go back to Tibet 3 years previous. In their 4 hours of talks, Nehru confident the Tibetan chief of his welcome, however at the identical time emphasised that the Indian executive would no longer improve his declare to Tibetan independence. The high minister’s undeniable talking on the topic led to the Dalai Lama later to recall that Nehru might be one thing of a bully. For his phase, although, it’s transparent the high minister discovered the younger Tibetan chief exasperatingly naive. When the Dalai Lama informed him of his choice each to win again independence for Tibet and to keep away from any more bloodshed, Nehru exploded, “his lower lip quivering with anger…‘That is not possible!’”

The 24-year-old Dalai Lama will have been politically naive, however he used to be nicely mindful that he and his fellow refugees confronted a decidedly unsure long term. Many Tibetans, together with senior individuals of the Dalai Lama’s entourage, assumed it used to be merely an issue of time prior to their go back can be negotiated. America and the different nice powers would undoubtedly improve Tibet once they understood the truth of the scenario. The Dalai Lama himself had no such illusions. Furthermore, it quickly turned into transparent that, whilst Mussoorie used to be a congenial position to stick, it used to be faraway each bodily and psychologically from the political hub of New Delhi. That the hotel retained—because it does to at the present time—an air of colonial gentility, with a number of as soon as grand inns and a bunch of prestigious English-style personal colleges, used to be small recompense.

There had been some benefits to those new cases, on the other hand. Left solely to their very own units, and having few calls for on their time, to their pride the monastic component inside the Dalai Lama’s family used to be in a position, as Trijang Rinpoché later wrote, to “focus…on religious practice” and “observe the discipline of renunciates.”

While lifestyles in Mussoorie settled quickly sufficient into quiet regimen, one of the maximum attempting facets of exile briefly turned into obvious. Information about what used to be taking place at house, nonetheless extra so of what had develop into of person other folks, used to be nearly not possible to come back by way of. The Chinese mentioned best what they sought after to mention and refused access to all foreigners. And such information as did succeed in the Precious Protector’s ears used to be uniformly unhealthy. The refugees who adopted in his wake introduced with them surprising stories of Chinese brutality. But then as the springtime warmth gave solution to the summer season’s monsoon rain, any other, extra urgent drawback made itself felt. Most of the ones arriving had not anything however the heavy clothes appropriate to the Tibetan local weather and had been utterly ignorant of prerequisites in India. Worse, they’d little resistance to the tropical sicknesses that briefly broke out amongst them. During a talk over with to Delhi in June 1959, the Dalai Lama subsequently prompt the Indian executive to transport them to camps on upper floor.

By this time a bunch of global reduction businesses had been operating with the refugees, who persisted to reach in massive numbers till, by way of the finish of the yr, they had been estimated to overall round 80,000, together with many kids. In the starting they had been positioned in camps with reference to the border, the place the businesses, notable amongst them the Save the Children Fund and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, first encountered them. Meanwhile, the Dalai Lama’s American pals had additionally no longer been sluggish to behave. That summer season the CIA used to be instrumental in acquiring for the Dalai Lama each the just lately instituted Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership and, rather improbably, the Admiral Richard E. Byrd Memorial Award for International Rescue. The one honored a Philippine flesh presser, the different an American explorer. But in combination those awards went a great way towards assembly the want for finances for the time being. The company used to be additionally chargeable for an investigation of the criminal standing of Tibet, undertaken by way of the International Commission of Jurists, whose workforce arrived amongst the refugees throughout the summer season. The fee therefore revealed a document, in accordance with interviews and strengthened by way of ancient analysis, which argued that Tibet have been, de facto, an unbiased sovereign state from the second when the Great Thirteenth expelled the Qing garrison from Lhasa in 1912. This would shape the foundation of the criminal case for next appeals to the United Nations.

It turns out positive that the CIA, appearing in live performance with sympathetic individuals of the Indian executive, additionally had a hand in the new observation the Dalai Lama launched at the moment. Speaking of the “tyranny and oppression” of the Chinese government, the Precious Protector mentioned that he would welcome “change and progress,” however that the Chinese had “put every obstacle in the way of carrying out…reform.” Instead, “forced labour and compulsory exactions, a systematic persecution of the people, plunder and confiscation of property belonging to individuals and monasteries and execution of leading men” had been “the glorious achievements of the Chinese rule in Tibet.”

The public repudiation of the Seventeen Point Agreement that adopted (and right here one may well be forgiven for supposing that the 24-year-old chief have been writing political speeches all his lifestyles) used to be exactly the justification the CIA wanted for its persisted improve of the resistance motion. But whilst the Dalai Lama’s obviously ghostwritten speech used to be sufficient for Washington, the Tibetan resistance nonetheless was hoping for one thing extra. To this finish, Gonpo Tashi, the riot chief, paid an early talk over with to Mussoorie. There he discovered that even though the Precious Protector supported the targets of the motion—a Tibet loose of Chinese interference—and used to be complete of admiration for the bravery and backbone of the rebels, and authorized that there have been occasions when the Buddhadharma should be defended by way of all manner, together with violence, giving his improve used to be a step he may just no longer in just right moral sense take. Besides, the executive in exile’s drawing close enchantment to the United Nations—which the Dalai Lama used to be decided to resort in spite of Nehru’s said opposition—would lose a lot of its drive if Tibet may just no longer provide itself as a calm sufferer of China’s aggression.

This used to be an enormous private sadness to Gonpo Tashi, described by way of his CIA handler, Roger McCarthy, as “one of the most impressive figures I…ever met.” Nonetheless, the Tibetan riot chief performed a number one function in making plans a significant operation scheduled for the coming iciness.

In September, 18 males (the first batch from Camp Hale) had been parachuted into Pemba, a district roughly 200 miles northeast of Lhasa, the place the rebels had been collectively led by way of a layman and a tender reincarnate lama. The brokers had been accompanied by way of an especially beneficiant provide of conflict matériel: 126 pallets of palms and armaments, in combination with first assist and meals provides, dropped in 3 separate sorties. Altogether this used to be ok to equip one thing like 5,000 males.

Though correctly armed for the first time, the rebels proved not able to capitalize on the munificence of their backers. While the CIA envisaged a vintage, extremely cellular guerrilla operation, with the riot drive taking to the hills and coming down in small numbers to assault the Chinese at moments and in puts of weak point prior to disappearing again to the mountain trails they knew so nicely, the truth used to be very other. The Tibetans’ modus operandi used to be, because it had at all times been, to battle in massive, free, basically fixed formations. This might be efficient once they had numerical superiority on open floor however used to be a lot much less so in the face of even small numbers of a well-armed enemy correctly dug in. More important nonetheless used to be the Tibetan warring parties’ vulnerability to air moves. The consequence used to be a foregone conclusion.

Recounting the CIA’s response to the debacle years later, Roger McCarthy, the director of operations, recalled: “At first we didn’t believe the reports coming in. We thought it was an exaggeration, an error. But it wasn’t.” The Chinese attacked the riot encampment— house no longer simply to the infantrymen but in addition to their better halves and youngsters— with plane and long-range artillery. “It was genocide, pure and simple.”

One would possibly have anticipated the revel in at Pemba to purpose the Americans to lose religion in the skill of Tibetans to salary efficient conflict towards the Chinese. That it didn’t suggests the CIA was hoping that, with extra rigorous coaching in guerrilla ways, Chushi Gangdruk may just but develop into a major danger to the Chinese. The Tibetans knew their terrain and may just live to tell the tale the cruelest prerequisites; they only had to discover ways to battle in small detachments. This now turned into the focal point of their coaching in the United States.

While the CIA used to be hopeful of modernizing Tibetan ways via its coaching program, the company additionally supported a extra conventional drive that had amassed at Mustang, a faraway ethnically Tibetan province in northern Nepal. With palms and investment channeled via India, a number of thousand males amassed right here to shape what used to be meant as a reinvasion drive. To stay morale up and to check the drive’s readiness to battle, the Mustang guerrillas introduced periodic raids into southern Tibet—scoring, infrequently, what has been described as “one of the greatest intelligence hauls in the history of the agency.” This used to be the acquisition, following a raid on a delivery convoy, of a blue satchel containing detailed details about PLA troop tendencies and intentions, alongside with the first showed stories of famine and unrest in China throughout the Great Leap Forward. This used to be at a time when nearly not anything used to be identified both about the inner workings of the Chinese army or about prerequisites in China itself.

It stays open to hypothesis how absolutely mindful the Dalai Lama used to be of the monumental scale of the operations each in Pemba and in Mustang, however there’s room for supposing that he did certainly have a transparent concept of what used to be occurring, even supposing he didn’t know each and every element. From the memoir of John Kenneth Knaus, the CIA’s director of operations in India, who met the Dalai Lama in 1964, it’s glaring that the Tibetan chief knew precisely who Knaus used to be. It may be transparent that the Dalai Lama used to be profoundly ambivalent about the entire trade. One facet of him, the simply human, wanted Knaus and his workforce each and every good fortune. The different facet, the non secular, forbade him to take action. Knaus recalled how, because of this, the Precious Protector imposed “a remarkably effective, though invisible, barrier between us” when the American entered the target audience chamber.

For the Dalai Lama, possibly the best sure factor to emerge from the CIA program used to be its impact on other folks’s pondering. Knaus stories him permitting that “Tibet had been made up of many tribes who would not cooperate with one another. Now our common enemy—the Communists—had united us…as never before.”

