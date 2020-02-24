Zion Williamson Is Like ‘Prime Charles Barkley’ Says Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors head trainer Steve Kerr has joined the refrain of Zion Williamson lovers, suggesting the New Orleans Pelicans big name is a modern day Charles Barkley.

Williamson arrived into the NBA surrounded via the type of hype and expectancies no longer noticed round a rookie since LeBron James made his skilled debut in 2003, however a significant knee damage suffered in preseason sidelined him till past due January.

Since making his debut, then again, the primary total select of the 2019 draft has wasted no time in making his presence felt. Williamson has performed 12 video games thus far, averaging 22.Eight issues, 7.2 rebounds and a pair of.Three assists according to sport in simply 28.1 mins according to sport.

“Probably Charles Barkley,” Golden State head trainer stated on Sunday when requested whom Williamson reminded him of, as according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

“If you look back at Charles when he was in his prime. That kind of explosiveness with the strength. The ability to kind of get down hill, be a one man wrecking crew. That would be the first guy to come to mind for me.”

Selected with the 5th total select within the 1984 NBA draft, Barkley made the NBA All-Rookie First Team in his debut season within the league after averaging 14 issues, 8.6 rebounds and 1.nine assists in 28.6 mins at the courtroom.

The 11-time All-Star’s manufacturing higher dramatically in his sophomore season, by which he averaged 20 issues, 12.Eight rebounds and three.nine assists according to sport.

Williamson used to be a human wrecking ball all the way through his solitary season with Duke and any issues that his explosiveness could have been dented via his damage have proved unfounded thus far.

“In the NBA, almost everybody out there is an incredible athlete and Zion stands above the crowd, literally and figuratively,” Kerr endured.

“He gets rebounds you don’t think he can get. He slices in from the weak side and covers so much ground. He’s explosive and powerful. I’m just glad for him and New Orleans that he’s healthy and playing.”

Kerr had a first-hand style of Williamson’s affect on Sunday evening, because the Warriors misplaced 115-101 at house to the Pelicans.

The rookie completed with 28 issues, seven rebounds and two assists in 33 mins, marking his 8th consecutive sport with 20 or extra issues, the longest stretch via any rookie within the NBA this season.

With New Orleans trailing via 10 at halftime Williamson rallied the troops within the locker room, exhibiting the type of management and adulthood that belies his age.

“He isn’t your typical 19-year-old,” Pelicans trainer Alvin Gentry used to be quoted as announcing via ESPN. “He’s a very mature kid, very respectful of his teammates and they are very respectful of him as well. He is all about winning. Just winning.”

The win used to be New Orleans’ 2d in a row and progressed its file to 25-32, leaving the pelicans 3.five video games in the back of the Memphis Grizzlies, who these days grasp the general playoff berth within the Western Conference.

The Warriors, in the meantime, have now misplaced six video games at the soar and are all-time low of the Western Conference with a 12-45 file—the worst in all of the league.

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans stands at the courtroom all the way through their sport in opposition to the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on February 23 in San Francisco, California.

Ezra Shaw/Getty