Will There Be Another Season of the Amazon Prime Video Show?

Hunters will have best simply been launched onto Amazon Prime Video, however many lovers have already made it to the finish of the Al Pacino Nazi-hunting drama and are looking forward to Season 2⁠—particularly after the primary divulge at the finish of the sequence. Amazon has now not showed some other season of the display is coming to their streaming carrier, however there are some excellent early indicators that the display may well be again early subsequent yr.

First of all, Hunters showrunner Nikki Toscano has appeared in interviews very able to create extra seasons of the Amazon display. For instance, she instructed Inverse: “Oh my god, I have five seasons mapped out if I’m lucky enough to get a second season…There are so many stories to tell. I’m dying to tell them. And I’m ready.”

However, she has additionally stated that Amazon Prime Video has now not but instructed her about any choices made about the long term of the display. For instance, when requested whether or not Season 2 would characteristic real-life Nazi struggle criminals, she stated: “It’s something that we’ve talked about but haven’t yet delved into because we haven’t officially gotten our season two.”

“Hunters” Season 2 is also coming quickly to Amazon Prime Video

As for when Amazon Prime Video will announce the long term of the display, a choice is predicted to be made quickly. Though the streamer’s two most up-to-date originals Carnival Row and The Boys each were given given 2d seasons ahead of their first seasons had aired, earlier sequence were given recommissioned a couple of weeks after their first releases.

Hanna, for instance, used to be renewed in mid-April 2019 after the first season used to be launched at the finish of March, whilst Modern Love used to be renewed the week after it used to be first launched. As such, a renewal determination may be introduced by means of the finish of March at the newest.

Were the display to proceed, Season 2 may be launched in February 2021, with solid contributors like Logan Lerman, Kate Mulvey and Josh Radnor returning. One superstar virtually sure now not to go back, on the other hand, is Al Pacino, after his persona Meyer Offerman (spoiler alert) died at the finish of the present season after he used to be published to be a infamous Nazi physician in cover.

Speaking to Refinery29, Toscano stated that amongst the plot main points she is thinking about for Hunters Season 2 is an additional exploration of the persona of Joe (Louis Ozawa). He used to be remaining noticed in Argentina in the hideout of (spoiler alert) Adolf Hitler and “The Colonel,” AKA Eva Braun (Lena Olin).

However, it sort of feels as though his imprisonment there may have giant ramifications for his persona. Toscano stated: “You’ll see a lot of soul searching, in terms of a [possible] season 2, as far as who Joe is, what he’s motivated by, and how the Nazis are able to use him as a tool for destruction.”

Though Pacino’s persona may be long past from Season 2, he is probably not forgotten, with many of the Hunters left wondering Jonah’s (Lerman) clarification of how Meyer died.

Toscano stated: “At the end of the episode, if you were to pop in on them, all of them in some kind of way would be confronting the fact that they’re not sure they can believe this. They may be going to Europe if there is a season 2, but I think it’s going to be a question that they continue asking.”

Hunters is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.