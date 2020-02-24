Wild lynx mauls circus trainer in front of horrified crowd after yanked off stool in cruel show trick





SHOCKING pictures displays a wild cat clawing its trainer’s neck and head in front of screaming kids at a circus.

The lynx introduced the vicious assault after its handler cruelly tugged its leash tied round its neck whilst it was once functioning on a top chair.

East2west News

The cruel trainer sat the cat on a top chair with a leash round its neck on the circus in South Ossetia close to Russia[/caption]

East2west News

The lynx is pulled off the chair via the trainer prompting the beast to assault[/caption]

East2west News

Audcience contributors screamed because the cat introduced an assault on its trainer[/caption]

East2west News

The trainer was once clawed on his chest, neck and head[/caption]

The chair rocked and tipped over and the animal was scared sooner than pouncing at the trainer.

Spectators on the travelling circus in Tskhinval in the Georgian area of South Ossetia can also be heard screaming in terror all through the assault.

In the pictures the cat leaps up and claws the person’s chest, neck and and head.

“It was scary – there was no protective fence around the stage where he was performing,” stated a mom.

Officials from the traveling circus from Sochi, Russia, has now not commented on accidents to the trainer or the security issues.

The circus – which options a wide range of animals together with crocodiles, pythons and monkeys – is on excursion round japanese Europe.

Recently animal rights campaigners have expressed worry over a sequence of incidents involving circus creatures.

Irina Novozhilova, of animal rights team VITA, stated: “No circus stipulations shall be humane for one easy explanation why – coaching is going hand in hand with cruelty….

“Circuses are always cruel beyond limits – and circuses with animals should be banned.”





