The Philadelphia Phillies unveiled their newest addition for the 2020 season once they performed their first spring coaching house sport on Sunday.

Sadly for Phillies lovers, the newcomer is not a celebrity pitcher, nor a devastating batter however merely a brand new mascot. In reality, he is not a brand new mascot consistent with se, however an up to date model of Phillie Phanatic, the bushy inexperienced creature that has been a staple of Phillies video games for over 4 a long time.

Phanatic’s new iteration made his debut at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida, as the Phillies defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-Three of their spring coaching debut.

The causes at the back of Phanatic’s makeover are prison relatively than aesthetic, as the copyright settlement the designers of the mascot—Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison—offered the crew for $250,000 in 1984 is about to run out on June 15.

The designers—who’re additionally chargeable for developing the well-known Muppet Miss Piggy—declare they created Phanatic’s personality and backstory once they had been first requested to design the mascot in 1978.

Federal regulation stipulates copyright will also be renegotiated after a 35-year duration and in 2018 the Phillies won realize of termination from Harrison and Erickson.

The pair retain the proper to terminate the contract if an settlement with the Phillies is not reached by way of June 15 and feature threatened to make Phanatic a “free agent”.

In June final 12 months, the Phillies replied by way of submitting a lawsuit of their very own, arguing the

mascot owns its status to the franchise up to it does to its creators and insisting the deal signed in 1984 transferred the rights to Phanatic “forever”.

The new iteration of the notoriously mischievous mascot—amongst different issues, Phanatic is legendary for firing hot-dogs into the crowd with a gun, driving his ATV round the box and from time-to-time showing in broadcast cubicles—is similar to the conventional Phanatic.

Some main points, on the other hand, have modified. Phanatic has shed substantial weight, its fur is a lighter color of inexperienced than its standard self and the fingers are fur-free. Similarly, the new Phanatic options extra blue round his eyes and a forged blue tail has changed the earlier inexperienced and blue model.

@ 1st Glance: L-Old, R-New

1. Lighter Green

2. Hands unfastened from fur

3. Blue round eyes, Lighter & extra of it

4. Stars define Eyes

5. Blue Socks

6. Red Shoes

7. Laces drawn on

8. Scale-like trim below the fingers

9. (no longer pictured) Solid blue tail no longer inexperienced & blue percent.twitter.com/4M2vKdlvN4

The apparel has additionally reasonably modified, with Phanatic swapping pink socks for a blue and white pair—a homage to the Phillies’ 1948 uniform—and leaving at the back of his inexperienced and white sneakers for a sparkly new pink pair, which options white laces drawn on.

While the glance could have subtly modified, the personality stays as impish as ever.

“He’s still the same old Phanatic, just with a little more sashay in him,” Tom Burgoyne, the guy at the back of the mascot, used to be quoted as pronouncing by way of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“The species that survives is the one that adapts to change, and, [Charles] Darwin was right, who knew?”

Burgoyne added the lawsuit caused Phanatic’s restyling and in spite of the ongoing prison problems, expects the birdlike mascot to reason havoc throughout the upcoming MLB season.

The unique model of Phillie Phanatic of the Philadelphia Phillies seems to be on sooner than the sport in opposition to the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on August 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA. The Mets defeated the Phillies 11-5.

Rob Leiter/MLB Photos/Getty