Why Skeet Ulrich’s Exit Might Confirm That Jughead is Dead

Riverdale is showed by means of The CW to be returning later this 12 months for Season 5, however it’ll come again with out two of its primary solid participants. Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols, who play F.P. Jones and Hermione Lodge respectively, have each introduced that they are going to be leaving the display on the finish of Season 4.

Though two oldsters leaving the display on the similar time may after all be a twist of fate, it may also recommend that Season Five of the display will see an enormous shake-up.

This is in particular true of Ulrich’s departure. Currently, Riverdale Season Four assists in keeping flashing ahead to a time when it sort of feels as though F.P’s son Jughead (Cole Sprouse) has died⁠—a plot that many Riverdale enthusiasts don’t imagine because the display has ceaselessly confirmed characters reputedly lifeless ahead of bringing them again to existence.

However, F.P. leaving the display may recommend that he is truly lifeless this time. After all, it could should be a significant tournament that ends up in him leaving Riverdale, a the city he has lived in all his existence and is recently sheriff of. However, if his son has died, it is going to make sense that F.P. would glance to begin a brand new existence clear of a spot that has such a lot of unhappy reminiscences for him.

However, the dual exits of Ulrich and Nichols may recommend a good larger exchange in The CW display. Two oldsters leaving without delay means that the display shall be focusing a lot much less at the older adults of the display. As Riverdale Season 4 is appearing the senior 12 months of Archie (KJ Apa) and co, this would recommend that Season Five will take us into the varsity years of the younger solid, with a lot of our solid participants transferring clear of town for excellent.

Marisol Nichols and Skeet Ulrich are set to go away “Riverdale” on the finish of Season 4

The CW

There is already some precedent for this. Riverdale Season Four noticed Hermione’s daughter Veronica (Camila Mendes) head to New York to consult with buddy Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), which may well be putting in place a transfer for the nature that would possibly permit Nichols to go away the display.

If Jughead is no longer lifeless, he too may well be leaving Riverdale for varsity. Earlier within the season, we discovered that each he and Betty (Lili Reinhart) had been introduced puts at Yale, so Season Five may see them navigating Ivy League existence clear of their oldsters, that means that we is also seeing much less of Betty’s mom Alice (Madchen Amick) within the coming season.

This principle that Season Five will see one of the solid go away town of Riverdale used to be additionally hinted at in showrunner Rodrigo Aguirre-Sacasa’s remark concerning the departure of Ulrich and Nichols.

Per TVLine, he mentioned: “Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people. I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”

Riverdale Season Four airs on Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET on The CW within the U.S. and on Thursdays on Netflix across the world.