‘Undine’ Is a Mermaid Love Story Unlike Any You’ve Seen

While the honour days of the New German Cinema of the 1970s are lengthy long gone, Christian Petzold stays the only fresh German director who has made an have an effect on at the film-going public and develop into an artwork area favourite. The best-known determine of the so-called “Berlin School” (a free aggregation of administrators, lots of whom studied on the German Film and Television Academy in Berlin all over the 1990s), Petzold combines a fondness for American style cinema with a penchant for political research that changed into obvious within the scripts he wrote together with his former instructor, the past due leftist documentarian Harun Farocki.

Petzold’s maximum noteworthy options, a number of of which megastar the flexible Nina Hoss, discover both the extra sinister and rapacious sides of post-war German capitalism (Yella is in all probability the most productive instance) or the darker crevices of the German previous, whether or not the aftermath of Nazism in Phoenix or, as in Barbara, the repressive legacy of East German Stalinism. 2018’s Transit revised Anna Seghers’ novel chronicling the plight of refugees in France all over the Nazi career with the intention to supply a historic gloss at the resurgence of European fascism all over our personal ongoing world refugee disaster.

Undine, Petzold’s newest movie—which premiered in festival on Sunday on the Berlin Film Festival—is one thing of a head-scratcher. Although it unites the celebrities of Transit—Paula Beer and Franz Rogowski—in every other story of doomed romance, the social and political implications of this fairy story for adults are harder to disentangle.

The titular Undine, portrayed by way of Beer, is an up to date model of the mythological water nymph that seduces a guy to achieve an immortal soul and vows to kill him if he proves untrue. Given that the sexist implications of this parable are all too obvious, Petzold’s refurbishing of this hoary fable endeavors to offer his heroine with a sense of company. Petzold has expressed his admiration for the German novelist Ingeborg Bachmann’s Undine Leaves, a feminist remodeling of the story during which the water nymph, in most cases an object of want decided to terrify males, narrates her personal tale.

Petzold’s Undine, alternatively, leads one thing of a double existence. In her day activity, she’s a historian and skilled in city making plans who makes use of her experience to lecture foreigners at the implications of Berlin’s ever-shifting architectural panorama on the Senate Department for Urban Development. In this realm, the place rationality dominates, Undine is a calm presence: she clothes conservatively and speaks lucidly on how fashionable city redevelopment incessantly includes a planned deployment of historic amnesia. With an eerie scale style of Berlin as her reference level, she issues out how all lines of the fifteen-century Berlin Palace had been eliminated, within the identify of proletarian team spirit, by way of the East Germans. Now, in neoliberal 2020, the shape-shifting former fort has metamorphosed into the Humboldt Forum, a museum and cultural middle.

“In the film’s most visually striking sequence, the couple discovers their shared destiny when an aquarium accidentally shatters inside the same fateful café. Total immersion has never been so blissful.”

After hours, Undine shall we down her hair, each actually and figuratively. She’s additionally as a lot of a chameleon because the newly christened Humboldt Forum. Spurned by way of Johannes (Jacob Matschenz), her caddish lover, in a picturesque café, she quickly encounters Christoph (Franz Rogowski), an business diver who stocks her love of water and the creatures of the deep. In the movie’s maximum visually hanging collection, the couple discovers their shared future when an aquarium unintentionally shatters inside of the similar fateful café. Total immersion hasn’t ever been so completely happy.

The remainder of the movie flirts with ludicrousness in a means that can enchant Petzold’s admirers and enrage his detractors. In his protection, it’s unreasonable to be expecting motion pictures to be at all times reducible to an simply digestible socio-political message. A fantasy for our occasions riddled with ambiguities, the movie is obviously grappling with questions of feminine autonomy and reinvention—despite the fact that its heroine resembles a strikingly clever mermaid with a thoughts of her personal.

Working together with his widespread collaborator, the cinematographer Hans Fromm, Petzold captures a milieu lodged between earth and water that recollects each Jacques Cousteau’s documentaries and sci-fi epics comparable to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. And Beer and Rogowski’s earnestness guarantees that a doubtlessly kitschy premise by no means turns into an workout in self-parody. Undine would possibly in the long run be thought to be minor Petzold. But it’s additionally no longer a movie that may be simply disregarded, or forgotten.