U.S. and India to sign $3 billion in defense offers, Trump says





The U.S. will sign army offers price greater than $3 billion with India on Tuesday, President Donald Trump stated initially of a two-day state seek advice from to the South Asian country.

“We make the greatest weapons ever made. Airplanes. Missiles. Rockets. Ships. We make the best and we’re dealing now with India. But this includes advanced air-defense systems and armed and unarmed aerial vehicles,” Trump instructed a cheering crowd on the western Indian town of Ahmedabad on Monday as he shared the level with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last week, India’s cupboard cleared $2.6 billion acquire from Lockheed Martin Corp. of 24 multi-role MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters to Indian army.

The State Department has additionally licensed a possible sale to India of $1.8 billion in fingers, together with air-defense radars and missiles, rifles and different apparatus, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency introduced.

Trump additionally reiterated his pledge that the U.S. would make a vital industry maintain India.

“We are in the early stages of discussion for an incredible trade agreement to reduce barriers of investment between the United States and India,” he stated. “And I am optimistic that, working together, the prime minister and I can reach a fantastic deal that’s good and even great for both of our countries.”

Trump gave no time line for a deal and talking to journalists later he stated he used to be in “no rush.”

Officials have attempted to hammer out a modest industry deal opening up India to U.S. agricultural merchandise and clinical gadgets in go back for the recovery of preferential export standing that Trump stripped from India in 2019.

“There has been comparatively less activity during President Trump’s first term so it’s important for the two sides to get a win in the arms sales arena, particularly since the trade deal that’s been under negotiations for over a year appears to be off the table for now,” Jeff M. Smith, analysis fellow on the Washington D.C.-based Heritage Foundation’s Asian Studies Center.





