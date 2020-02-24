Trump Is Only Visiting India ‘Because He’s Obsessed With Crowd Sizes,’ Tweets Top Bollywood Movie Director

A distinguished Indian filmmaker has criticized Donald Trump’s first legitimate discuss with to India, suggesting that the one explanation why the U.S. president went there used to be to boast about what number of people would flip as much as his rally.

The U.S. president addressed a cheering crowd within the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the house state of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump praised Modi, sitting to his proper in Monday’s rally, because the “pride of Gujarat.” Paying tribute to Modi’s upward push from cafeteria employee to high minister, the U.S. president stated he used to be “living proof that with hard work and devotion Indians can accomplish anything.”

President Donald Trump shakes arms with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout the “Namaste Trump” rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, at the outskirts of Ahmedabad, on February 24, 2020.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP by way of Getty Images/Getty

However, Ram Gopal Varma, who’s famend for his paintings in Telugu cinema and Bollywood, wondered Trump’s intentions forward of the rally, relating to the commute’s value and whether or not it could be reciprocated.

He tweeted to his 3.nine million fans: “The only reason @realdonaldtrump is coming to India is because he’s obsessed with crowd sizes which he can brag about till he dies…I hope for his sake the 10 million will turn up..But knowing him he will just lie and say 15 million turned up.”

We Indians spent hundreds of crores in welcoming @actualDonaldTrump , however will Americans spend even hundreds of rupees in welcoming @narendramodi to the USA ? That says about America and now not India …Just announcing !

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 24, 2020

Last September, round 50,000 folks collected in Houston, Texas, in a rally dubbed “Howdi Modi,” through which the leaders exchanged heat phrases.

Varma additionally tweeted: “Spending tonnes of money to impress visiting dignitaries is a throw back to the feudal era which America has done away with long ago ..But our inherent slave culture will never allow us to do that ..just saying !” Newsweek has contacted the White House for remark.

Indian Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma gestures as he addresses media representatives throughout a promotional match for the movie “Veerapan” in Chennai on May 21, 2016. He has tweeted grievance of the discuss with to India of President Donald Trump.

ARUN SANKAR/Getty Images

In his speech to the group at Ahmedabad, Trump referred to the cricket nice Sachin Tendulkar, Indian thinker Swami Vivekananda, and the traditional Hindu texts, the Vedas, even if because the BBC famous, he mispronounced them because the “Vestas.”

Adding to the bonhomie, previously Trump retweeted a meme broadly shared on Twitter through which the faces of the president and the primary woman had been superimposed onto characters within the hit Bollywood film “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.”

Trump has voiced fear at price lists that India has imposed on merchandise and hopes that his two-day discuss with will open up business alternatives, spice up the president’s overseas symbol in election yr and internet an fingers deal value $Three billion, Reuters reported.

Before the commute, Trump tweeted: “We’re not treated very well by India, but I happen to like Prime Minister Modi a lot.”

While Trump had incorrectly stated earlier than the commute that thousands and thousands would greet him, he did get a heat welcome at the streets of Ahmedabad, The Washington Post reported.

The president went to the ashram at the banks of the Sabarmati river the place India’s independence chief Mahatma Gandhi as soon as lived, and his commute will even soak up a discuss with to the Taj Mahal.