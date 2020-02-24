The women who challenged the establishment this weekend





Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Ty Haney is out as CEO of Outdoor Voices, the jury will get nearer to a Weinstein verdict, and women had an eventful weekend in politics. Have a productive Monday.

– Weekend document. From Nevada to Washington, D.C., women confronted political verdicts and driven again in opposition to them this weekend.

First, the Nevada caucus. Despite the momentum created by means of her debate efficiency remaining week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren earned simply 10% of the vote, coming in fourth position as effects have been finalized. Sen. Amy Klobuchar got here in 6th position, and the decisive victory went to Sen. Bernie Sanders—who additionally were given a marvel endorsement from Marianne Williamson on Sunday.

Warren’s debate efficiency did, on the other hand, result in one resounding victory: Mayor Mike Bloomberg on Friday after all agreed to unlock no less than 3 women from their non-disclosure agreements. Bloomberg selected the ones 3, in particular, as the claims all incorporated feedback the women say he made individually, quite than best harassment or gender discrimination allegations about his corporate. (Something will have to were in the water on Friday—Condé Nast additionally introduced it could prohibit the use of NDAs throughout the corporate.)

While the women in the Democratic number one race ended up shedding out this weekend, every other workforce of women in politics were given a spice up. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday recommended a slate of 7 feminine revolutionary number one applicants, all challengers to both sitting Democratic congressmen or Democratic Party-approved applicants for Republican seats. The workforce comprises Christina Tzintzun Ramirez who’s vying for Sen. John Cornyn’s Texas Senate seat, at the side of House applicants Jessica Cisneros, Kara Eastman, Teresa Fernandez, Georgette Gómez, Samelys López, and Marie Newman. Ocasio-Cortez’s PAC Courage for Change is backing applicants who reinforce Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, racial justice, and different problems.

Another notable problem this weekend got here from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. After a 5-Four majority made up our minds to permit the Trump management’s wealth check for immigrants to take impact in Illinois, the remaining ultimate state the place it was once in limbo, Sotomayor in a dissent strongly criticized her colleagues, accusing the conservative justices of bias in want of the Trump management. “The Court’s recent behavior [has benefited] one litigant over all others,” the justice wrote, including that granting the management’s emergency requests to rule on its insurance policies “put[s] a thumb on the scale in favor of the party that won.”

It was once a hectic weekend, together with right here at Fortune; we revealed an op-ed by means of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, through which she argues that Democrats’ impeachment marketing campaign helped President Trump. (She earned 0% of the vote in Nevada.)

And one way or the other, there’s nonetheless extra information underneath.

Emma Hinchliffe

emma.hinchliffe@fortune.com

@_emmahinchliffe









Source link