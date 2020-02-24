The Republican Party’s Biggest State Investment So Far In 2020 Will Surprise You

President Donald Trump is in complete re-election mode, barnstorming the rustic with packed-to-the-roof rallies and shadowing Democrats as they meander thru their messy nomination procedure.

But it’s one state specifically—and an surprising one at that—this is garnering primary consideration from the Republican Party as they hope to carry directly to regulate of the White House.

From Jan. 1, 2019, thru Jan. 31, 2020, the Republican National Committee has transferred $594,875 to the Arizona State Republican Party. That is the largest switch of cash to any state that has no longer had congressional elections right through that time frame. And it considerably outpaces different states which can be regarded as the principle battlegrounds within the 2020 cycle.