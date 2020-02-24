Rising number of middle-aged people still renting homes

Did you assume that whilst you reached the top of your lifestyles you could personal the roof over your head? Think once more. Growing numbers of people are caught in expensive privately rented homes as they manner center age, without a hope of ever purchasing a area at some point.

As extra people retire with the load of paying hire, there’s a larger chance that extra of us will merely run out of cash in previous age.

