‘Nice Deflection…You’ve Betrayed America. Again’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Sunday mentioned President Donald Trump “betrayed America” via allegedly making “false claims” surrounding warnings from intelligence officers that Russia is meddling within the 2020 presidential election to help Senator Bernie Sanders.

Trump on Saturday informed newshounds on the White House that he was once by no means knowledgeable in regards to the warnings of election interference, after a Washington Post file,bringing up nameless resources, mentioned that he and different lawmakers have been briefed at the subject.

“I read where Russia is helping Bernie Sanders. Nobody said it to me at all. Nobody briefed that to me at all,” the president mentioned, earlier than suggesting that Schiff must be investigated for leaking details about Russia’s efforts to the click.

In reaction, Schiff rebuked Trump’s remark as “false claims” in a tweet on Sunday, the place he additionally condemned the president for betraying America.

“Nice deflection, Mr. President. But your false claims fool no one. You welcomed Russian help in 2016, tried to coerce Ukraine’s help in 2019, and won’t protect our elections in 2020,” Schiff wrote. “Now you fired your intel chief for briefing Congress about it. You’ve betrayed America. Again.”

— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 23, 2020

Schiff’s remarks in regards to the “fired” intel leader is in connection with Trump’s transfer to oust performing Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maquire. U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell is expected to step into the function briefly till an enduring alternative is located.

Newsweek reached out to the White House for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Schiff’s remarks come more or less two days after the Post reported that U.S. officers briefed Sanders about Russia’s efforts to lend a hand his marketing campaign in an try to intervene within the 2020 presidential election. Unnamed resources acquainted with the subject, who spoke at the situation of anonymity to talk about intelligence, informed the newspaper that Trump and different lawmakers in Congress have been additionally briefed at the efforts.

“I don’t care, frankly, who [Russian President Vladimir] Putin wants to be president,” Sanders mentioned in a remark. “My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.”

He added: “In 2016, Russia used Internet propaganda to sow division in our country, and my understanding is that they are doing it again in 2020. Some of the ugly stuff on the Internet attributed to our campaign may well not be coming from real supporters.”

Although the file additionally claimed {that a} senior intelligence respectable informed lawmakers in a briefing remaining week that Russia sought after Trump to be reelected, the president referred to as the file “disinformation” whilst chatting with supporters right through a rally in Nevada on Friday.

“Wouldn’t he rather have Bernie, who honeymooned in Moscow?” Trump mentioned.

Sanders showed Friday that the briefing came about “about a month ago,” however asserted that he saved it personal “because I go to many intelligence briefings which I don’t reveal to the public.”

House impeachment supervisor Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) departs the Senate chamber on the U.S. Capitol after the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump concluded on February 5, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Mario Tama/Getty