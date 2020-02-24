Meghan McCain Says It’s ‘Really Hard’ to Decide if Bernie or Trump Is ‘More in the Tank for Russia’

Meghan McCain, The View’s resident conservative co-host, stated on Monday that she had a “really hard” time deciding whether or not President Donald Trump or Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is “more in the tank for Russia.”

Discussing fresh revelations that Sanders used to be briefed closing month that Russia used to be making an attempt to support the democratic socialist senator in his 2020 presidential bid, co-host Sunny Hostin grumbled that Sanders “wasn’t that forthright with the public.” She went on to word that Trump would most likely use Russia’s meddling to contest the result of the election if Sanders have been to win.

“That’s a far jump into the future,” McCain spoke back.

The conservative persona, who has been extraordinarily crucial of Sanders and his supporters not too long ago, proceeded to take her personal display to job for simplest devoting airtime closing week to experiences that Congress used to be briefed that Russia used to be having a look to intervene on Trump’s behalf in 2020.

“We didn’t mention that Bernie was also briefed at the same time,” she stated. “That was completely omitted from reports.”

“We also didn’t mention that now it’s come out that maybe people that had briefed those people, briefed the campaigns, may have overstepped it a little bit,” McCain persevered. “And I just always think it’s interesting that when we’re talking about Russia, we only talk about Trump when it comes out that Bernie has just as serious a problem as Trump does. Why aren’t we talking about that? Why is that something we are omitting from our Hot Topics?!”

Later in the phase, the desk tied Russia apparently who prefer Sanders in the Democratic number one to Trump excitedly hyping up the Vermont senator’s “great win” in the Nevada caucuses.

“He usually reserves this enthusiasm for dictators and porn stars,” liberal co-host Joy Behar exclaimed.

“So Bernie is like a dictator or a porn star in the eyes of Trump?” McCain, at a loss for words, puzzled aloud. “I mean, he’s super excited.”

“No. The enthusiasm that he’s showing is because he thinks he can beat Bernie,” Behar spoke back. “He went, he went to the Ukraine to try and hurt [Joe] Biden.”

McCain, in the meantime, co-opted certainly one of Team Trump’s new traces of assault on Sanders to tie him to Russia and Vladimir Putin.

“I mean, Bernie spent his honeymoon in Soviet Russia,” she declared. “I mean, I think if you’re going to go back and forth over who is more in the tank for Russia, it’s a really hard one between Bernie and Trump.”

McCain’s feedback resulted in a unmarried target audience member applauding her, prompting the former Fox News superstar to ironically react: “Thank you very much, sir in the blue shirt.”