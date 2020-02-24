Marianne Williamson Endorses Bernie Sanders During Surprise Appearance at Sanders Rally in Texas

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson reportedly counseled Senator Bernie Sanders Sunday all over a wonder look at a rally for the innovative candidate in Austin, Texas.

“He won Iowa. He won New Hampshire. He won Nevada,” she informed the group, in keeping with The Washington Post. “Bernie Sanders has been taking a stand for a very long time.”

“We’re here and we’re with Bernie,” the self-help guru added.

Williamson, who officially ended her marketing campaign on January 10, was once raised in Texas, the place the rally was once happening. After failing to qualify for more than one debates, Williamson laid off her whole marketing campaign body of workers kind of per week prior to officially throwing in the towel of the race.

She later introduced her beef up for former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Williamson mentioned her intention was once to help Yang in getting “past the early primaries.” Yang went on to finish his long-shot marketing campaign previous this month as New Hampshire effects have been rolling in.

Williamson’s beef up for Sanders comes after she up to now famous her affection for the innovative candidate, in addition to Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Following her look, Williamson shared a remark pronouncing her endorsement to Twitter. “What happened in Nevada on Saturday was extraordinary, and the energy is unquestionably with Bernie,” she wrote. “A 40 year-old trend of capitalism without conscience—corporate elites and their errand boys in government—have created the inevitable blowback in the form of a political revolution.”

She added: “That revolution is one that Bernie Sanders now leads, and I want to do everything I can to further its success. I am honored to endorse him.”

Democratic presidential candidate, creator Marianne Williamson addresses the target audience at the Environmental Justice Presidential Candidate Forum at South Carolina State University on November 8, 2019 in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Sean Rayford/Getty