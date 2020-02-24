Lego minifigures creator Jens Nygaard Knudsen dies aged 78 after battle with motor neurone disease
LEGO Minifigures creator Jens Nygaard Knudsen has died aged 78.
The Dane’s mythical toy folks, with interchangeable legs and torso, have been launched in 1978.
Jens’ first figures, in 1974, had cast our bodies with yellow heads however with out separate portable legs and arms[/caption]
The Lego dressmaker’s widow Marianne stated: “They have been created in order that there can be lifestyles within the homes.
“At the time, Lego homes have been empty, however then he drew this guy.
“He used to be a person of concepts.”
The toy large hailed Jens in a remark, announcing: “Thank you for your ideas, imagination and inspiring generations of builders.”
It added: “He was a true visionary whose ideas brought joy and inspiration to millions around the world.”
Designer Niels Milan Pedersen, a former colleague, stated: “His creativeness used to be so incredible.
“If we had a brainstorm it was more like a brain hurricane, because he had so many ideas.”
Fans additionally paid tribute to the genius, heralding him as a “hero” and thanking him.
Jens used to be a dressmaker on the Danish toy brickmaker from 1968 to 2000.
The first figures, in 1974, had cast our bodies with yellow heads however with out separate portable legs and arms.
By 2018, 7.8billion of Jens’ Minifigures — modelled to have “no obvious ethnicity” and with gender proven through clothes — were made.
He gave up the ghost at Anker Fjord Hospice in central Denmark remaining Wednesday whilst receiving remedy for motor neurone disease.
By 2018, 7.8billion of Jens’ Minifigures — modelled to have ’no evident ethnicity’ and with gender proven through clothes — were made[/caption]
