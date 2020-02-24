Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty (Again), Released to Await Trial

As Jussie Smollett sat in a conserving house on the Chicago’s Leighton Criminal Courthouse, ready to seem prior to a pass judgement on for the second one time for allegedly staging a hate crime in opposition to himself, he met a minimum of one pleasant fan. “Jussie Smollett!” an aged lady reportedly shouted. “Man, you [are] good in Empire.” While the gaggle of newshounds and others who had collected round him chuckled, Smollett smiled.

Smollett has pleaded now not accountable as soon as once more, however in contrast to final time—when Smollett paid $10,000 bail to safe his liberate to wait for trial—the actor was once launched on his personal recognizance. As Cook County Judge Jason Linn put it, “I don’t find you to be a flight risk.” Smollett’s subsequent court docket date will likely be March 18, and Linn inspired the previous Empire actor to attend. His lawyers, in the meantime, have filed a movement to get the case pushed aside.

News of the alleged racist, homophobic assault first broke in January 2019. Smollett claimed that two males had positioned a noose round his neck, doused him in an unknown chemical, and yelled, “This is MAGA country!” But it didn’t take lengthy for Chicago police to flip their suspicions towards Smollett himself, and final February he was once indicted as prosecutors and police alleged he had paid two Nigerian-born brothers to lend a hand him degree the assault.

Smollett pleaded now not accountable on the time, and in past due March prosecutors all of sudden dropped all fees in opposition to him. This February, then again, he was once indicted once more—this time on six counts of disorderly behavior.

Last summer time Empire writer Lee Daniels showed Smollett can be pushed aside from the display, and regardless of calls from the forged for Smollett’s go back, his persona, Jamal Lyons, was once written off the drama final fall.