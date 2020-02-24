John Oliver Urges the Country to Not Vote for Mike Bloomberg

One week after getting in on Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) over her delusional protection of her Trump impeachment vote, John Oliver kicked off Last Week Tonight with a blistering tirade towards Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg—a person with an estimated web value of $63.7 billion who’s bought his approach up the polls.

After referring to the Democratic number one—which Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) is operating away with—as “a fun contest where the winner gets a new nickname from the president before ultimately losing the Electoral College,” the HBO host got here for Bloomberg, a person with 40 sexual-harassment or discrimination instances towards him from 64 workers, maximum of whom had been muzzled by means of non-disclosure agreements.

“I know he technically does have two daughters but that doesn’t change the fact that Michael Bloomberg has big virgin energy,” joked Oliver.

“Even if he drops in the polls, don’t expect him to go away anytime soon,” he persisted. “He doesn’t have to. He’s personally spent more than $400 million, mostly on ads, over the last few months. Meanwhile, Google and Facebook have served up 2 billion Bloomberg ads, which has worked out to roughly 30,000 a minute.”

If that weren’t sufficient, the “charisma-impaired” candidate’s marketing campaign is paying a lot for some in point of fact embarrassing subsidized content material over many widespread Instagram meme accounts.

But the largest drawback, as Oliver sees it, is the racist stop-and-frisk coverage that Bloomberg enforced as mayor of New York City. Over five million other folks have been suffering from stop-and-frisk, whilst police officers made 700,000 stops in 2011 on my own (in a town of simply over eight million other folks).

“This policy was appalling, and fell disproportionately on Black and Latino New Yorkers who were the target of over 80 percent of the stops at its peak—something for which Bloomberg was completely unrepentant,” Oliver defined, earlier than throwing to a 2013 clip of Bloomberg telling a talk-radio host, “I think we disproportionately stop whites too much and minorities too little.”

And, “while Bloomberg eventually apologized for it, he only did it last November—just days before launching his campaign,” mentioned Oliver. “It’s kind of amazing that Bloomberg thinks his money can make people forget all of this.”

With that, Oliver threw to a meme and implored his audience that after it comes to balloting for Bloomberg, “Don’t even fucking think about it.”

