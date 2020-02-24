Joe Burrow Jokes About ‘Retirement’ Because of His ‘Tiny Hands’ Before the NFL Combine

Social media was once fascinated Monday through the measurement of Joe Burrow’s arms as measured through NFL scouts. The measurement of his arms, satirically, fit the quantity he wore on his LSU jersey final season when he received the Heisman Trophy and a countrywide championship.

The measurement of his arms? Nine inches.

After tales had been written and social media posts shared, the former LSU quarterback had somewhat amusing of his personal thru Twitter.

“Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts,” Burrow wrote.

Yâall considering Cochran doesnât have training revel in is lovely…

Also seeking to persuade your self that him leaving doesnât harm is simply as lovely…

however what do I do know ð¤·ð¾ââï¸

— Alphonse Taylor (@SHANKK50) February 24, 2020

Many NFL Draft mavens are expecting Burrow to get picked No. 1 general, and the Cincinnati Bengals lately grasp that pick out. But why are a quarterback’s hand measurement so essential, and the place does he stack up towards skilled quarterbacks?

First, how are a quarterback’s hand measured? It is the period from the pinkie to the thumb, in line with ESPN Stats & Information. The reasonable hand measurement for first-round quarterbacks since 2008 is 9.7 inches. Of the ones quarterbacks drafted in the first around, simplest Ryan Tannehill and Jared Goff had the similar hand measurement as Burrow.

Two different quarterbacks who’re projected to move in the first around this yr—Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert—each and every measured at 10 inches in hand measurement. Kansas City’s Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, measured at Nine ¼ inches all through the 2017 mix, then went directly to win the NFL MVP award in 2018.

Scouts say hand measurement permits higher grip on the soccer. Burrow remains to be seeking to turn out that, smartly, measurement does not at all times subject on the subject of quarterbacks.

As for Burrow, he performed in a professional gadget at LSU all through his senior season, shattering college and SEC information alongside the method. These come with:

60 passing touchdowns (NCAA file)76.2% completions (second in NCAA for unmarried season)5,671 passing yards (SEC & LSU file, third in NCAA)65 general TDs accountable for (NCAA file)402 completions (LSU file)13 300-yard passing video games (LSU file)6 TD passes in CFP semifinal (Playoff file)93.8% of Heisman votes (Most in balloting historical past)

Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers reacts to a landing towards Clemson Tigers all through the 3rd quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship recreation at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Photo through Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Burrow was once a standout highschool quarterback from Athens, Ohio, who sought after big-time school soccer alternatives, however Ohio State University was once the simplest college to provide him a big-time likelihood. He performed in that gadget as a backup for 3 years sooner than moving to LSU.

His final loss was once a 74-72 setback to Texas A&M all through a seven-overtime slugfest in November 2018. He has since received 16-consecutive video games.

Burrow has expresses discontent with the chance of getting drafted through the Bengals. The Bengals have declared they are going to now not industry their best pick out, and the group is most probably to select a quarterback in the first around.