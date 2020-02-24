James Packer’s Crown Resorts casino firm faces probe

Image copyright

An inquiry has begun into allegations that Australian casino firm Crown Resorts has hyperlinks to organised crime.

Crown Resorts is without doubt one of the nation’s greatest gaming teams, and is 37%-owned by way of Australian magnate James Packer.

It is protecting a number of claims over using junkets (paid-for journeys) to inspire gamblers to make use of its casinos.

The New South Wales gaming authority is probing “the vulnerability of junkets to the infiltration of organised crime” on the hearings in Sydney.

It may be investigating “vulnerabilities of casinos to money laundering both generally and in connection with the use of junkets”.

Mr Packer and Crown Resorts have denied the allegations and mentioned they’ll absolutely co-operate with the inquiry, which is anticipated to remaining two weeks.

Junkets are frequently utilized by casinos to draw high-spending gamblers.

The public inquiry used to be induced by way of the newsletter in more than a few media retailers remaining yr of allegations regarding the habits of Crown Resorts and its alleged friends.

“This included allegations that Crown Resorts casinos were used to launder money, anti-money laundering controls were not rigorously enforced, gambling laws were breached and Crown Resorts or its subsidiaries were associated with junket operators that had links to drug traffickers, money launderers, human traffickers and organised crime groups,” listening to paperwork state.

Mr Packer is the most important shareholder of Crown Resorts, which owns casinos in Australia and London, even if he stepped down from the board in 2018. His wealth is valued at $3bn (£2.3bn) consistent with Forbes.

Crown Resorts didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark by way of the BBC.