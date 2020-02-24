Incredible optical illusions made WITHOUT computer trickery – just shadows, point of view… and a LOT of creativity





INCREDIBLE pictures display how a photographer manages to create optical illusions with out the use of any computer trickery.

Talented Tiago Silva shuns montage or amendment device and as a substitute sees each and every picture as a “challenge”.

Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago

The snapper as a substitute makes use of shadows, point of view, colors and creativity to craft his personal optical illusions.

Tiago says: “I at all times idea that taking footage of sunsets and foods are just too boring, so I began growing one thing new.

“Every photo is a challenge where I always try to see something unusual. Something that no one has ever seen before. And that could happen everywhere.”

To see extra Tiago’s paintings, discuss with www.instagram.com/umtiago/

