Incredible optical illusions made WITHOUT computer trickery – just shadows, point of view… and a LOT of creativity

Georgia Clark

INCREDIBLE pictures display how a photographer manages to create optical illusions with out the use of any computer trickery.

Talented Tiago Silva shuns montage or amendment device and as a substitute sees each and every picture as a “challenge”.

A photographer creates optical illusions with out photo-editing device
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago

The snapper as a substitute makes use of shadows, point of view, colors and creativity to craft his personal optical illusions.

Tiago says: “I at all times idea that taking footage of sunsets and foods are just too boring, so I began growing one thing new.

“Every photo is a challenge where I always try to see something unusual. Something that no one has ever seen before. And that could happen everywhere.”

To see extra Tiago’s paintings, discuss with www.instagram.com/umtiago/

Tiago Silva performs with shadows, point of view and colors
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago
The snapper says he attracts inspiration from the whole thing
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago
An individual seems to stroll on parked automobiles in a single symbol
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago
This topic flies on a painted chook in some other placing shot
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago
An individual disappears down some other portray
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago
One topic performs the piano in shadow
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago
A rock is put again in combination in some other shocking symbol
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago
Tiago mentioned he idea sundown and meals footage have been too uninteresting
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago
He now sees each and every picture as a problem
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago
He says maximum of his footage are spontaneous
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago
Tiego makes use of the whole thing as inspiration for his ingenious photographs
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago
He says he will get puzzled a lot whilst taking footage
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago
He says he regularly makes use of landmarks as inspiration
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago
The photographer additionally makes use of shadows for his ingenious photographs
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago
One picture presentations a guy clinging to existence on a bunch of grapes
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago
Another turns the sector on its facet
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago
Tiago makes use of the seaside for a lot of his optical phantasm footage
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago
A lady is fed a piece of cloud in a single of Tiago’s photographs</dd>
<dd>
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago
Some of the pictures are completely timed
Tiago Silva/Instagram/@umtiago

 





