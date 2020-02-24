World 

If Bernie’s the Nominee, there’s a New Red Scare Coming

admin 0 Comments
Avatar

admin

Avatar

Latest posts by admin (see all)

Bernie Sanders seems to be increasingly more more likely to be the first self-declared socialist to go a primary birthday celebration in the historical past of the United States, particularly after romping thru Nevada on Saturday. The causes for the socialist revival are transparent. Inequalities are stunning, scholar debt ranges are staggering, and dwelling requirements had been stagnant or declining for all however the 1 p.c since the 1970s. Sanders’ emblem of democratic socialism, which actually differs little from New Deal liberalism, seeks to deal with those inequities. 

But there additionally exists a latent, darker impulse that has persevered all over American historical past: panic about socialism. Anti-socialist hysteria used to be now not unique to the 1950s Cold War. It has recurred in more than a few bureaucracy in the United States for greater than 150 years. 

If Sanders wins the Democratic nomination, his ascendancy, blended with in depth paranoia about immigration, Muslims, and the decline of the white majority, approach America is due for any other Red Scare. And what would possibly this Red Scare seem like? 

You May Also Like

Amari Cooper Says Rumor Of His Shooting Is ‘Fake News,’ ‘Everything Good Over Here’

admin 0

Republicans Hate Surveillance on Trump, but Sound Like They’ll Renew the PATRIOT Act

admin 0

44 Percent of New Hampshire Voters Say Bernie Sanders Will Be the Democratic Nominee, New Poll Shows

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *