If Bernie’s the Nominee, there’s a New Red Scare Coming

Bernie Sanders seems to be increasingly more more likely to be the first self-declared socialist to go a primary birthday celebration in the historical past of the United States, particularly after romping thru Nevada on Saturday. The causes for the socialist revival are transparent. Inequalities are stunning, scholar debt ranges are staggering, and dwelling requirements had been stagnant or declining for all however the 1 p.c since the 1970s. Sanders’ emblem of democratic socialism, which actually differs little from New Deal liberalism, seeks to deal with those inequities.

But there additionally exists a latent, darker impulse that has persevered all over American historical past: panic about socialism. Anti-socialist hysteria used to be now not unique to the 1950s Cold War. It has recurred in more than a few bureaucracy in the United States for greater than 150 years.

If Sanders wins the Democratic nomination, his ascendancy, blended with in depth paranoia about immigration, Muslims, and the decline of the white majority, approach America is due for any other Red Scare. And what would possibly this Red Scare seem like?