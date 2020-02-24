Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Cuccinelli Criticized for Asking Twitter Where to Find Coronavirus Information

Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli got here beneath fireplace for asking Twitter if others had bother getting access to Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 coronavirus map Monday.

“Has the Johns Hopkins map of the coronavirus stopped working for other people, or just me?” Cuccinelli wrote, together with a hyperlink to the map. “I just tried again, and it looks like Johns Hopkins put the information behind a membership wall of some kind. Seems like bad timing to stop helping the world with this (previously) useful resource. Here’s hoping it goes back up soon.”

I simply attempted once more, and it looks as if Johns Hopkins put the tips at the back of a club wall of a few type. Seems like dangerous timing to forestall serving to the sector with this (in the past) helpful useful resource. Here’s hoping it is going again up quickly.

— Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) February 24, 2020

Cuccinelli’s tweets garnered loads of replies, with the overwhelming majority showing disbelief that a central authority professional would ask the general public the place to to find knowledge at the coronavirus.

“Thanks for inspiring confidence. Shouldn’t YOU GUYS have a map of this? Shouldn’t the CDC? You know who they are, right? Isn’t there anyone in charge of response to this? Or did someone colossally stupid eliminate that position?” columnist Max Burbank requested.

Thanks for inspiring self assurance. Shouldn’t YOU GUYS have a map of this? Shouldn’t the CDC? You know who they’re, proper? Isn’t there somebody in control of reaction to this? Or did anyone colossally silly get rid of that place?

— Max Burbank (@max_burbank) February 24, 2020

“There is literally an ENTIRE FEDERAL AGENCY working for you that you could ask to provide you and all Americans with the latest information on the Coronavirus,” historian L.D. Burnett wrote.

there may be actually an ENTIRE FEDERAL AGENCY operating for you that it is advisable ask to supply you and all Americans with the most recent knowledge at the Coronavirus https://t.co/sbXdLaOOeg

— L.D. Burnett (@LDBurnett) February 24, 2020

Professor Howard Forman expressed disbelief at Cuccinelli’s unique tweet, however did supply a listing of change sources from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Johns Hopkins University coronavirus map seems to be operating most often, as of five p.m. ET Monday. However, different Twitter customers showed that the web page used to be asking for a login previous within the day. Newsweek reached out to Johns Hopkins for an evidence of the web page’s downtime, however didn’t listen again by way of newsletter time.

Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli speaks all the way through a press convention on contemporary tendencies with the coronavirus with different contributors of President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force on the Health and Human Services headquarters on February 7, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Samuel Corum/Getty

The outbreak of COVID-19 began in Wuhan, China, however has unfold to each and every continent however South America and Antarctica. Worldwide, over 78,800 individuals are showed to had been inflamed, with maximum instances—kind of 77,042—in China, in accordance to WHO. As of February 23, 2,445 have died from the illness in China, and an extra 17 have died outdoor of the rustic.

South Korea has the second-most instances of COVID-19, in accordance to a brand new document. In the rustic, there are over 700 showed instances, with seven lifeless. President Moon Jae-in has raised the rustic’s risk degree to “grave,” the perfect degree since 2009, after an influenza outbreak that killed over 260. The higher risk degree permits the federal government to restrict public transportation, lock down towns, shut colleges and block flights to and from the rustic.

“The COVID-19 incident faces a grave turning points,” Moon stated. “The next few days will be crucial. The government will raise the alert level to the highest level of ‘grave’ according to experts’ recommendations and drastically strengthen our response system.”

A map appearing showed instances of COVID-19 since Monday, February 24

Statisa/STATISTA