Gold price at seven-year high on coronavirus fears

Allen Becker
Image copyright

The price of gold has surged to its very best degree in seven years as worries in regards to the coronavirus led buyers to hunt a protected position for his or her cash.

Gold costs climbed greater than 2% on Monday to ranges no longer observed since February 2013.

The price for instant supply went as high as $1,678.58 an oz prior to falling again relatively.

Meanwhile, inventory markets in Europe opened decrease, with London’s FTSE 100 down 2% within the opening mins.

Milan’s primary index used to be worst hit, falling greater than 4%. Italy has observed Europe’s worst outbreak of the coronavirus and the federal government has introduced a sequence of drastic measures, with a lockdown in position in different small cities.

Frankfurt’s Dax index and the Paris Cac-40 each fell greater than 3%.

Analysts stated the gold price may just breach the $1,700 barrier quickly.

“Gold has finally established some serious momentum,” stated Jeffrey Halley, senior marketplace analyst at on-line buying and selling platform Oanda.

