Gold price at seven-year high on coronavirus fears

The price of gold has surged to its very best degree in seven years as worries in regards to the coronavirus led buyers to hunt a protected position for his or her cash.

Gold costs climbed greater than 2% on Monday to ranges no longer observed since February 2013.

The price for instant supply went as high as $1,678.58 an oz prior to falling again relatively.

Meanwhile, inventory markets in Europe opened decrease, with London’s FTSE 100 down 2% within the opening mins.

Milan’s primary index used to be worst hit, falling greater than 4%. Italy has observed Europe’s worst outbreak of the coronavirus and the federal government has introduced a sequence of drastic measures, with a lockdown in position in different small cities.

Frankfurt’s Dax index and the Paris Cac-40 each fell greater than 3%.

Analysts stated the gold price may just breach the $1,700 barrier quickly.

“Gold has finally established some serious momentum,” stated Jeffrey Halley, senior marketplace analyst at on-line buying and selling platform Oanda.