Dad admits he’s addicted to tattoos after getting 99% of body inked despite wife begging him not to





A TATTOO-obsessed dad has left only one phase of his body unadorned – his privates!

“Friendly giant” Brett Cross, 43, has spent loads of hours below the needle to duvet 99 according to cent of his body in tats, despite his wife begging him to prevent.

In a first-person piece for That’s Life, the person described as “Australia’s most tattooed dad” admits he’s addicted to the outside artwork after getting 99 according to cent of his body inked.

The Charleys Forest, New South Wales, dad were given his first tat – his spouse’s title, Dorothy – emblazoned throughout his decrease again, to “show how much I loved her”.

Next to be inked had been each of his shoulders, his left with a tribal design, whilst his proper one quickly sported a lady.

But his tattooist prompt him to, “go big or go home”.

So, he instructed Dorothy he deliberate to get “covered” – after he’d been etched with a “huge sprawling dragon on the left side of my ribs”.

Gradually, he added a “stunning angel on my back”.

This used to be adopted through Japanese anime ladies on his proper leg, and an enormous dragon down his left leg.

It took a whopping 150 hours to duvet each limbs.

Dorothy baulked, on the other hand, when Brett mentioned he sought after to “do my head and face”.

She responded: “No, it’s not happening.”

But, he went forward with having his head and face coated in vibrant designs, together with a tiger.

He wrote: “The pain wasn’t different to other body parts, but the vibrations of the machine on my scalp did feel strange.”

Even his ears had been inked.

His personal portions are a no-go house for his tattoo artist for now, even though, as Brett says that Dorothy stays “a little apprehensive about that”.

And when he wanders throughout the stores in his homeland, other people do “sometimes stare, but I love it”.

Dorothy mentioned that she “loves him” and “doesn’t care how he looks”.

Describing him as a “friendly giant”, she added that she shrugs off any stares when out buying groceries, as “I’m oblivious to it now”.

