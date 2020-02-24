Coronavirus death toll in Iran QUADRUPLES to 50 in just a few hours as regime is accused of ‘lying’ about the outbreak





IRAN’S coronavirus death toll has quadrupled to 50 – with the regime accused of “lying” about the extent of the outbreak.

Yesterday, well being bosses claimed just 12 had died from the new virus.

AP:Associated Press

A staggering 50 other people have died in the Iranian holy town of Qom from the new virus this month, a lawmaker used to be quoted as pronouncing nowadays.

The new death toll reported by means of the Qom consultant, Ahmad Amiriabadi Farahani, is considerably upper than the newest quantity of national showed circumstances of infections which Iranian officers had reported just a few hours previous, which stood at 12 deaths out of 47 circumstances, in accordance to state TV.

He accused Iran’s well being bosses of “lying” about the outbreak.

But Health Ministry spokesman Iraj Harirchi rejected the Qom lawmaker’s upper statistic, insisting the death toll from the virus stays at 12.

However, he raised the quantity of showed circumstances from the virus to 61. Some 900 different suspected circumstances are being examined, he added.

I feel the efficiency of the management in controlling the virus has no longer been a success.

Qom consultant, Ahmad Amiriabadi Farahani

Haririchi informed the Associated Press, “no one is qualified to discuss this sort of news at all.”

He defined that lawmakers somewhere else had no get admission to to the newest coronavirus stats in Iran.

The authentic mentioned he assumed they have been blending figures on deaths similar to different illnesses like the flu with the new virus, which first emerged in China in December.

Farahani, the lawmaker from Qom, used to be quoted in native media pronouncing greater than 250 individuals are quarantined in the town, which is a widespread position of bible study for Shiites from throughout Iran and different international locations.

He spoke following a consultation in parliament in Tehran on Monday, and used to be quoted by means of ILNA and different semi-official information companies.

The lawmaker mentioned the 50 deaths date as a long way again as February 13.

Iran first formally reported circumstances of the virus and its first deaths in Qom on February 19.

Farahani mentioned: “I think the performance of the administration in controlling the virus has not been successful.”

“None of the nurses have access to proper protective gears,” Farahani mentioned, including that some well being care consultants had left the town.

Most learn in international information

EVIL

Parents who made son kneel on pile of buckwheat so it grew into his pores and skin, jailed

BREAKTHROUGH

Hope for ‘Aussie Maddie McCann’ as police officers arrest loner, 78, over lacking boy, 3

DROWNING NIGHTMARE

Brit boy, 3, drowns in entrance of horrified oldsters at Thai water park

CARNIVAL HORROR

Car ploughs into Germany carnival crowds leaving ‘15 hurt including kids’

DEADLY SPREAD

Coronavirus is ‘at tipping point’ with ‘time running out to stop pandemic’

AGE OLD LIE?

World’s oldest girl Jeanne Calment, 122, can have been 99-year-old daughter





There are issues that clusters of the new coronavirus in Iran, as smartly as throughout portions of Italy and South Korea, may sign a severe new degree in its international unfold.

WHO leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mentioned: “We are worried about the situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran and in Italy.”

AP:Associated Press





Source link