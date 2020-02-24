Clean-cut woman quits high-flying job and spends $50ok on tattoos, piercings and a boob job





A WOMAN left her high-flying job and spent over $50Okay on tattoos, piercings and a boob job reworking herself into a glamour style.

Lina L, from Germany, who is going by means of the identify Cigno, works part-time in company tech and is now an aspiring tattoo style residing in San Francisco, California.

Jam Press

Lina spent £50,000 on tattoos and a boob job to develop into herself into Cigno[/caption]

Jam Press

Cigno is an aspiring tattoo style[/caption]

Jam Press

The German-born tech employee has over 70,000 fans on Instagram[/caption]

Jam Press

The style give up her high-flying company job to pursue her new profession[/caption]

Jam Press

Lina had a standard glance and a common job prior to she made the verdict to switch her lifestyles[/caption]

She posts scorching footage of her improbable determine to over 71.5K fans on Instagram whilst flaunting her improbable tattoo paintings.

Cigno had a fascination with frame artwork since she used to be a teen and for years sought after to transform a “living piece of art” herself.

She says a transfer “flipped” in her thoughts, that led her to start her transformation.

The style began maintaining a healthy diet and figuring out steadily, inflicting her to lose nearly 4 stone and in a while after, started her frame amendment procedure.

Cigno had her first tattoo inked in 2010 and now has over 50 in every single place her frame – together with her head and face.

She has additionally had breast implants, nostril surgical procedure, piercings, stretched ear lobes and shaved her head bald to offer herself a placing new glance.

Cigno now hopes to get a complete frame go well with and additionally break up her tongue in part.

She stated: “My first and certainly one of my greatest transformations used to be unquestionably my weight reduction a couple years again.

“I misplaced over 50 kilos, modified my vitamin, hit the fitness center onerous.

“It’s like a switch that flipped in my head. I understood that the only way to truly become whoever you want to be if you work towards it – every single day.”

Jam Press

She shaved her head and began hitting the fitness center[/caption]

Jam Press

Cigno says the largest alternate she made used to be shedding 4 stone[/caption]

Jam Press

She is roofed in tattoos from head to toe[/caption]

Jam Press

Cigno has piercing and had nostril surgical procedure[/caption]

Jam Press

The German had lengthy hair prior to deciding to move bald[/caption]





