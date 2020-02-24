World 

Can the Center-Lane Democrats Get Their Sh*t Together and Unite? Unlikely.

Can Bernie Sanders be stopped? 

Consider this: Sanders is on a trail to successful the Democratic nomination with a plurality, however now not a majority, of the delegates. On the shiny aspect, for the ones folks who aren’t socialists, which means that extra Democratic citizens want a nominee whose identify isn’t Bernie Sanders. So if those non-Bernie Democrats may just simply coalesce round one selection, the concept is going, disaster can be avoided… 

Don’t depend on it. If contemporary historical past has taught us anything else, it’s that through the time a “Stop [insert candidate’s name]” motion will get began in earnest, it’s already too overdue. 

