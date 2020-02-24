Atelier Ace expands into the luxury market with Maison de la Luz





Atelier Ace has been instrumental in revitalizing the Warehouse District in downtown New Orleans. When the emblem opened Ace Hotel New Orleans in 2016, it introduced with it similarly hip native tenants—from DNO, a streetwear-inspired clothes emblem, to dessert store Drip Affogato Bar. All of a unexpected, there are issues to do and spot on this little nook of the town, all of which enhance the eating places, bars, and occasions the lodge itself can be striking in combination.

In 2019, Atelier Ace doubled down on its dedication to the community when it offered Maison de la Luz, a design-forward guesthouse with a extra sumptuous edge.

“We had been thinking about opening a luxury guesthouse on a more intimate scale and had our eye on a century-old building across the street from Ace Hotel New Orleans,” says Kelly Sawdon, spouse and leader emblem officer at Atelier Ace. “When it became available, everything fell into place. The building was formerly the City Hall Annex, and with only 67 rooms, it was the perfect opportunity to explore new definitions of luxury in a city we were already in love with.”

The facade of the Maison de la Luz on Carondelet Street in New Orleans. Courtesy of Maison de la Luz

Despite its location seconds clear of the Ace assets, Maison de la Luz is supposed to provide an altogether other hospitality revel in. For one, whilst Ace is understood for tighter quarters, Maison de la Luz’s rooms are wildly spacious, from the 340-square-foot king rooms (beginning at $399 in line with evening) all the method as much as the Grand Studio suite, which measures 620 sq. ft and fetches a $1,399 nightly fee. Many of those rooms characteristic hovering 17-foot ceilings, too.

And whilst Ace motels are most often geared up with social lobbies, hard-to-get-into eating places, and state of the art bars, Maison de la Luz leans a lot more towards privateness. In truth, its breakfast and residing rooms are strictly reserved for in a single day visitors, serving to give the assets an air of intimacy—a traveler’s sanctuary in the large town.

The concierge table at Maison de la Luz. Courtesy of Maison de la Luz

And for aesthetes, there’s lots to find inside those 4 partitions. Interiors had been overseen by means of Pamela Shamshiri, the primary at California-based design company Studio Shamshiri, who followed a maximalist way to each and every nook of the guesthouse.

There is such a lot to look, and for the social media–obsessed, lots to add on Instagram. There’s an Art Deco facet to the construction this is superbly delivered to lifestyles at the concierge table, for instance. After viewing its teal partitions, marble countertop, gilded lamps, and tasseled room keys jutting out of tiny booths, visitors might be forgiven for being momentarily satisfied they had been checking into a Wes Anderson delusion as a substitute.

The personal salon at Maison de la Luz. Courtesy of Maison de la Luz

Elsewhere, outstanding consideration is paid to texture. The lounge is a fantastic medley of world references—from Egyptian artwork to tribal mask to couches in a colour block of sherbet hues to a custom-designed tiger rug. Next door at the breakfast room, the partitions are coated with blue plant life, and there’s a mix-and-match number of chairs to sit down on. This quite over-the-top taste makes absolute best sense for a fabled town like New Orleans, the place regarded as extra is a a lot better have compatibility than the minimalism many different motels opt for lately.

Sawdon says that this imaginative and prescient, which ft the line between grace and insurrection, doesn’t apply traits or conference. “We imagined a space where someone as brilliant, singular, and eccentric as Iris Apfel might live, using the house as a representation of her attentive and discerning eye,” she explains. “We worked with Studio Shamshiri to create a visual narrative that layered elements onto classic, traditional bones.”

The Grand Studio suite. Courtesy of Maison de la Luz

The visitor rooms are pared down by means of comparability, however there are nonetheless numerous crowd pleasing items (maximum of that have been solely designed or sourced for the challenge) to find and to covet, whether or not that’s the black-and-gold Art Deco bedside bar, the fringed pendant lamps, or the horny serpent shower-door handles—if there’s sufficient voodoo in the air, possibly it’ll come alive.

Bar Marilou at Maison de la Luz. Courtesy of Maison de la Luz

There is one a part of Maison de la Luz this is open to the public: Bar Marilou. Much like how the guesthouse elevates the lodge scene in the town, so does this consuming den. It’s a collaboration with Quixotic Projects, the famed hospitality crew in the back of a few of the coolest hangouts in Paris, together with Le Mary Celeste and Candelaria. Tucked into the former legislation library of the City Hall Annex, Bar Marilou is Quixotic’s first foray outdoor the City of Light.

Thus, the inspiration this is tethered to each Paris and New Orleans. Quixotic and Ace sought after an atmospheric boîte—one who evoked “1970s Parisian drinking culture—long serendipitous nights spent among friends, or with a good book—and New Orleans’s rich history of cocktail bars,” Sawdon explains.

Champagne and burgers at Bar Marilou. Courtesy of Maison de la Luz

And visually, this bar is simply as opulent as the remainder of the assets. Brothel-red partitions, Chinese porcelain, and animal-print barstools set the scene for an indulgent night of sharp cocktails and decadent shared plates. The “Pommes Marilou”—crispy potato cubes crowned with crème fraîche and bowfin caviar—has been the kitchen’s bestseller. The dish is an apt culinary mascot for the Maison de la Luz revel in: It’s somewhat fancy however nonetheless approachable.

“There’s a playful, exuberant quality to Maison de la Luz [after all],” Sawdon provides. “It doesn’t take itself too seriously but stays distinctly elegant, effusive, and warm.”

