Annabella Sciorra Thanked by Celebrities After Harvey Weinstein Found Not Guilty on Sex Abuse Charges Involving Actress

On February 24, 2020 Harvey Weinstein used to be discovered to blame of legal intercourse crime and rape. Eyes have now became again to his sufferers. On January 23rd, 2020 actress Annabella Sciorra used to be referred to as to provide proof towards Weinstein to reinforce the price of predatory sexual attack. Though pronounced to blame on two counts, he used to be no longer discovered to blame on the predatory sexual attack price and now Sciorra is trending.

After 5 days of long deliberations, the 67-year-old disgraced film multi-millionaire used to be charged with a couple of offenses, together with third-degree rape and committing a first-degree prison sexual act. The jury within the high-profile trial issued a verdict of to blame for either one of those felonies.

During the trial, The Sopranos actress described the development, which she claimed happened within the 1990s, “I was punching him, kicking him to get him away from me, and he took my hands and put them over my head and held them back. He got on top of me and he raped me.”

Here are Twitter reactions to Harvey Weinstein’s conviction:

Birds of Prey actress Rosie Perez states, “Harvey Weinstein has been handcuffed and taken to jail. Gutted for my dear friend, Annabella Sciorra, who told the truth! Yet I congratulate her and all who came forward for their bravery.”

Ashley Judd tweeted, “For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you!”

Actress Annabella Sciorra arrives in Manhattan Criminal Court, on January 23, 2020 in New York City. – “The Sopranos” actress used to be referred to as to provide proof in his trial as prosecutors attempted to turn out the fallen film multi-millionaire used to be a sexual predator.

Animal Kingdom actress Ellen Barkin mentioned, “Harvey Weinstein is a convicted rapist. No matter how hard the defense might try, he will remain a convicted rapist till the day he dies.”

Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino added, “The beginning of justice. More to come, my sisters.”

Pose actress Sandra Bernhard additionally tweeted, “Annabella Sciorra is a brilliant actress and a warrior. She put everything on the line. I want to see her back on the screen where she belongs.”

Rosanna Arquette stated, “Gratitude to the brave women who’ve testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defense. We will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it’s easier for people to report their rapes.”

Army Wives author Katherine Fugate stated, “The thing about the truth is – no one can take it away. Not a court, not a rapist, not a journalist, not a defense attorney. It is the truth and it is yours to hold and keep forever. Please thank Annabella Sciorra for refusing to be silenced. She spoke for so many, many of us.”

Reporter Ronan Farrow launched this tweet, “Today’s outcome in Harvey Weinstein’s New York trail is the result of the decisions of multiple women to come forward to journalists and to prosecutors at great personal cost and risk.”

When sentenced on March 11th, 2020, Weinstein will likely be anticipated to serve as much as 29 years in jail.