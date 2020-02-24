5 Facts About Katherine Johnson, NASA Mathematician and ‘Hidden Figures’ Pioneer, Who Died at 101

The NASA mathematician, Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson, who was once depicted within the award-winning film, Hidden Figures, has died at the age of 101. Here are 5 details in regards to the famend NASA scientist who driven for racial equality as the primary African American girl within the area company, whilst breaking new grounds in STEM (for science, generation, engineering and math) training.

The Book

Hidden Figures follows Johnson as she persevered racial inequality whilst double-checking the calculations for astronaut John Glenn’s a hit orbit into area.

Describing the significance of Johnson’s contributions, creator Margot Lee Shetterly advised Space, “This is the story of broad success of women overall, and African American women specifically, in a job category that it’s simply assumed where they don’t exist. During a time of Jim Crow segregation, during a time when women frequently weren’t even allowed to have credit cards in their own names, here were these women—large numbers of women—doing very high-level mathematical work at one of the highest scientific institutions in the world at that time.”

She Loved Counting

Johnson, who additionally performed giant phase within the first moon touchdown, had one of these authentic love for arithmetic. From the start of her research, Johnson moved forward of her classmates and attending into complicated categories. By the age of 10, Johnson was once already taking categories in highschool.

About her love for counting, Johnson advised NASA, “I counted everything. I counted the steps to the road, the steps up to church, the number of dishes and silverware I washed…anything that could be counted, I did.”

President Barack Obama gifts the Presidential Medal of Freedom to NASA mathematician and physicist Katherine Johnson at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 24, 2015

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Played by way of Taraji P. Henson

Johnson loved staring at her portrayal by way of Empire actress Taraji P. Henson in Hidden Figures. Johnson’s daughters, Joylette Goble Hylick and Katherine Goble Moore, declare she has watched the Theodore Melfi movie at least 3 times.

In an interview with W mag, Henson described enjoying her real-life counterpart, “Katherine, [is a] very different woman from a very different time where women had no rights, basically, so it was exhausting in another way, because I am a lot in life. Taraji is very, you know, I’m rambunctious. I have a lot of energy. I’m very animated when I speak, Katherine is not. The women were very different in the ’60s, particularly the black women and the clothes were different, the girdles. You couldn’t move like that in a girdle.”

No One Was Going to Stop Her

Johnson recalled the hindrances of being probably the most first ladies to wait an article assembly at NASA. At the time, most effective males had been allowed to put in writing the papers and talk about their findings. After being blocked from coming into the all-male assembly, she nonetheless insisted on attending.

Recalling the cruel enjoy to The Washington Post, Johnson stated she answered with, “Is there a law that says I can’t go?”

From left, status, Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer and, in wheelchair, Johnson provide the award for highest documentary characteristic. Henson portrayed Johnson in “Hidden Figures.”

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

The Presidential Medal of Freedom

On November 24, 2015, Johnson won the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the best possible civilian honor, for her pioneering paintings the early NASA spaceflights.

During the rite, Obama described her accomplishments, “In her 33 years at NASA, Katherine was a pioneer who broke the barriers of race and gender, showing generations of young people that everyone can excel in math and science, and reach for the stars.”

After receiving the medal, Johnson describe the instant to The Washington Post, “That was a thrill.”

In addition to her daughters, Johnson is survived by way of six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.