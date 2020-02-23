World champion arm wrestler caged in maximum security prison after shattering ex-wife’s skull and leaving her for dead





A WORLD champion arm wrestler has been jailed in Russia after shattering his ex-wife’s skull, jaw, collar bone, and ribs and leaving her for dead.

Spartak Zoloev, 34, used to be despatched to a maximum security prison for six years for the assault on Vandana Dzhioeva, 28, which used to be witnessed by means of the couple’s four-year-old daughter.

Spartak Zoloev, 34, used to be has been jailed for an assault in which his ex-wife’s skull, jaw, collar bone, and ribs have been shattered[/caption]

Vandana Dzhioeva, 28, simplest not too long ago begun seeking to stroll once more after spending six months in a wheelchair[/caption]

Zoloev used to be the sector arm wrestling champion in his weight magnificence in 2014 and is amongst Europe’s most sensible arm wrestlers[/caption]

Dzhioeva has simplest not too long ago begun to try to stroll once more after spending six months in a wheelchair following the attack.

Her daughter, Lyutsia, reportedly believed her mom, left mendacity in a pool of blood, to be dead, and stays traumatised by means of the enjoy.

Speaking not too long ago at a convention enthusiastic about fighting home violence, Dzhioeva described how Zoloev dragged her into her yard by means of her hair and kicked her in the top.

“His first punch just smashed my jaw,” she stated.

“This guy aimed to easily kill me.

“It took the doctors two hours to remove all the pieces of crushed bones from my body.”

Zoloev used to be the sector arm wrestling champion in his weight magnificence in 2014 and is amongst Europe’s most sensible arm wrestlers.

He may be a graduate of Russia’s Interior Ministry Military Institute in the North Caucasus.

He instructed a court docket in Vladivostok the attack, which left Dzhioeva in a coma for seven days, were an “attack of jealously” over his ex-wife’s new dating.

She stated her daughter instructed bystanders: “My mummy died, my daddy killer her.”

“I’m a disabled particular person with a kid now,” she stated.

“Each time I shut my eyes, I believe his each strike.

“People like him are like beasts, they must be jailed.”

She stated stated she had reported previous assaults to the police however that they’d refused to arrest Zoloev as a result of “there have been no indicators of violence on my face”.

Zoloev performed the assault in entrance of the couple’s four-year-old daughter[/caption]

He has now been sentenced to 6 months in prison[/caption]

