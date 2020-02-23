Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien Conveniently Forgets His Boss’ Ties to Russia

President Trump’s nationwide safety adviser has expressed bewilderment on the thought of Russia in need of to spice up Trump within the 2020 election—it seems that forgetting fully in regards to the Kremlin’s effort to sway the vote in 2016 and the president’s penchant for echoing Russian propaganda.

Instead, he dredged up a decades-old shuttle that Bernie Sanders took to Moscow.

“Well, there are these reports that they want Bernie Sanders to get elected president,” Robert O’Brien informed ABC News’ This Week, in accordance to a transcript. “That’s no surprise. He honeymooned in Moscow.”

“I haven’t seen any intelligence that Russia is doing anything to attempt to get President Trump reelected,” O’Brien informed George Stephanopoulos within the interview set to air Sunday. He stated experiences of an intelligence briefing the place officers had been informed the Kremlin is attempting to give Trump a serving to hand in 2020 had been a “non-story” and that he’d heard “from the briefers that that’s not what they intended the story to be.”

“So, look, who knows what happened over at the House and the Intelligence Committee, but I haven’t seen any evidence that Russia is doing anything to attempt to get President Trump reelected,” he stated.

O’Brien declined to reply immediately when Stephanopoulos reminded him of new experiences that Russia attempted to hack the Ukrainian fuel corporate the place Trump and his allies have claimed former vp Joe Biden—the president’s attainable opponent within the 2020 race—abused his energy to quilt up corruption implicating his son.

“Well, look, I’m not going to get into specific intelligence issues, but—with respect to Ukraine,” O’Brien stated, occurring to word that the “Russians and the Chinese and others like to sow disruption” in American politics.

As for Trump, O’Brien stated he’d noticed “zero intelligence” that Moscow has been making an attempt to lend a hand him, insisting that it doesn’t “make any sense” that they’d.

“Why would Russia want the president who has rebuilt the American military, who has given the Ukrainians lethal arms, javelin missiles and has sanctioned the Russians far more than any president in recent history, why would they want him reelected? I mean, that just doesn’t make common sense,” he stated.

While distancing Trump from Russia, O’Brien made no point out of the 2016 election, and then greater than a dozen Russian nationals and firms had been indicted for a social-media effort to sway the vote in opposition to Trump. Trump himself has persevered to defy the U.S. intelligence group and solid doubt on Russia’s involvement in 2016 election interference, opting for as an alternative to chase Kremlin-peddled conspiracy theories that Ukraine used to be in truth to blame for election meddling.

O’Brien’s remarks come after experiences surfaced this week that officers were briefed on Russia proceeding to try to lend a hand Trump via interfering within the 2020 election. One day after experiences on that briefing broke, The Washington Post reported that Sanders’ marketing campaign had additionally been warned about Russia making an attempt to assist his presidential marketing campaign. Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill had been additionally stated to be notified of Russia’s efforts to lend a hand the Democratic frontrunner.

The Sanders marketing campaign has since attempted to level the finger on the management for the experiences at the Russia briefing, in particular at Trump’s new performing intelligence leader, Richard Grenell.

Grenell, a Trump loyalist and the U.S. Ambassador to Germany, used to be tapped to take over the location after Trump reportedly blew up at then-Acting Director of Intelligence Joseph Maguire for permitting the briefing the place an professional stated Russia used to be as soon as once more making an attempt to lend a hand his marketing campaign.