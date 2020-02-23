Train conductor fired for sexy snaps straddling tracks – but she’s ‘not ashamed’ of her body
A TRAIN conductor fired for sexy Instagram pictures of her straddling railway tracks has gained her case for unfair dismissal.
Stephanie Katelnikoff, 30, was once sacked by way of Canadian Pacific Rail as a result of her semi-nude social media pics violated its “code of ethics and its internet and email policy”.
Bosses claimed stated she posed in “unsafe situations on railway property” and made disparaging remarks towards the corporate.
Lawyers for CP accrued a report of “evidence” together with her near-naked pictures on Instagram and Facebook after she sued the railway via her union.
One photograph, since deleted, confirmed her with her legs splayed over two units of railway tracks. She claims it was once taken ahead of she labored for the corporate.
“It seemed their main concern was that my social media content was damaging their reputation,” she advised CBC News in 2018.
Now greater than two years after she was once fired in November 2017, an arbitrator dominated she was once unfairly pushed aside.
Richard Hornung stated CP’s investigation was once no longer unbiased and an e-mail allegedly complaining about her social media posts was once more than likely invented by way of the corporate.
The arbitrator stated her movements warranted a brief suspension reasonably than dismissal, but a graphic submit a couple of CP group of workers member since she was once sacked intended it was once no longer now imaginable for her to be reinstated.
She gets a monetary payout which is but to be mounted.
Stephanie, who now works as a mechanic, advised Vice News: “I’m unhappy I don’t get to return.
“It’s just the best job ever to hop on a freight train and drive through the Canadian Rockies.”
And she added of her modelling pastime: “I don’t be apologetic about developing that artwork or sharing that artwork.
“What a lady does in her spare time when she is going house with her lifestyles and her body isn’t any one else’s trade but her personal.”
It was once the second one time Stephanie gained an unfair dismissal case towards Canadian Pacific.
She was once sacked for the primary time after a educate she was once on derailed in Banff in 2014.
She was once reinstated after an arbitrator dominated the true explanation why for her sacking was once a criticism of sexual harassment towards a male worker.
Investigators made up our minds a broken portion of observe was once responsible for the derailment.
