Sun’s owner reports £68m loss as paper sales fall

The owner of the Sun misplaced £68m final yr as newspaper sales fell and the corporate persisted to handle the fallout of the phone-hacking scandal.

Daily sales of the Sun fell through 8% to one.38 million within the yr to July, however it stays the United Kingdom’s hottest paper.

Meanwhile, the Sun on Sunday offered a median of one.16 million copies per week, 111,000 fewer than the yr sooner than.

The paper’s owner, News Group Newspapers additionally published a £26.7m criminal invoice associated with telephone hacking.

“Following the allegations of voicemail interception and inappropriate payments to public officials, there have been a number of civil cases against the company, most of which have been settled, or are in the process of being settled,” the company mentioned.

The News of the World was once closed in 2011 after it was once published that it had bought tales through listening in to the personal voicemail messages of celebrities or even the murdered teen Milly Dowler.

Phone-hacking trial defined

News Group Newspapers mentioned the overall invoice “may or may not be significantly higher” than the £26.7m it had set aside to handle the hangover from the scandal.

It was once upper then the former yr when the newspaper owner set aside £14.7m to pay for “claimants’ legal fees and damages”.

The build up follows a spate of high-profile settlements between celebrities and the previous house owners of the now-defunct paper. Last yr, singer Sir Elton John, actress Elizabeth Hurley and campaigner Heather Mills settled their phone-hacking circumstances towards the News of the World for undisclosed sums.

Despite falling sales of the print version, News Group Newspapers mentioned extra folks had been visiting the Sun’s web site.

It mentioned 32.Eight million adults in the United Kingdom visited the website online a month, 3.6 million greater than the former yr.