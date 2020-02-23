Saturday Jackpot is $60 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 02/22/20 is $60 million. The Saturday evening drawing might be in a while after 11 p.m.

This web page will also be bookmarked and refreshed to peer in the event you dangle the successful numbers. Tonight’s 02/22/20 Powerball jackpot is estimated at $60 million, with a money possibility of $42.Five million. The jackpot may just building up if gross sales additional lottery projections, in step with officers.

The successful numbers on Wednesday (02/19/20) for the $50 million Powerball jackpot have been: 10-12-15-19-56 with a Powerball of 19. The Power Play used to be 2x.

There used to be no grand prize winner on Wednesday, however there used to be a price tag bought in California that matched all 5 white balls—lacking out at the purple Powerball— for the second one prize of $1 million. Had the Power Play been bought for an additional $1, then that price tag would have a worth of $2 million.

The closing grand prize received used to be $70 million within the 02/12/20 drawing with a price tag bought in Michigan.

The earlier grand prize winner earlier than that used to be on 01/29/20. That price tag used to be bought at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money possibility of $274.6 million. That 7-Eleven retailer will obtain $100,000 for promoting the successful price tag.

The closing grand prize successful price tag earlier than that used to be bought in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 instances earlier than the Bonita Springs price tag used to be bought on January 29, 2020.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets bought in Texas all over January 2020. Neither of the tickets have been winners, and the jackpot stored hovering for each and every recreation within the new yr.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, without reference to the jackpot dimension—in step with Powerball’s website online.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each Wednesday and Saturday, and one in every of America’s two greatest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can test the numbers for this night, or any previous successful numbers, at the authentic Powerball website online.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $40 million after a jackpot is received, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 way to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions website online for more info, or to test any attainable previous numbers.

There are 9 tactics to win cash all over the Powerball. Just getting the powerball without a different numbers can pay out $4, and much more if the facility play is purchased for an additional buck. The identical payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for 2 proper numbers with the powerball, or 3 proper numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the purple powerball is no longer proper, then the payout is $1 million, with a fair upper payout if the facility play is selected.

Saturday evening we can publish the Powerball 02/22/20 drawing payouts and inform if there used to be a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the best-ever most sensible Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets bought in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price tag bought in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price tag bought in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two successful tickets have been drawn, one bought in Iowa and one bought in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price tag bought in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two successful tickets have been drawn, one bought in Missouri and one bought in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets bought in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico