Ryan Newman ‘Looking Forward’ to Racing Again After Head Injury From Scary Daytona 500 Crash

Not even one complete week after a scary crash on the Daytona 500 that had the racing international protecting their collective breaths, Ryan Newman stated he is having a look ahead to getting again at the back of the wheel to race once more.

Newman held the lead at the ultimate lap of remaining week’s Daytona 500 prior to a nudge from at the back of despatched his automotive swerving to the proper and flipping into the air prior to touchdown the wrong way up on some other automotive, and in the end the wrong way up at the race observe on hearth. Emergency crews raced to Newman’s No. 6 Koch Industries Ford that used to be the wrong way up at the observe. They extinguished the fires coming from it after which flipped it right-side-up, on its wheels, to take a look at on Newman.

He used to be right away taken to within reach Halifax Medical Center in Daytona, Florida, and the silence on his situation for the following two hours used to be deafening. NASCAR officers later that night time introduced Newman used to be in critical situation, however that his accidents weren’t existence threatening.

The NASCAR international set free its breath, after which had a sigh of reduction when Newman used to be launched from the medical institution tomorrow.

Ryan Newman, driving force of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, flips over as he crashes throughout the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Photo by way of Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400.

Newman wrote in a commentary that he’s proceeding to get well from a head harm—he unusually had no damaged bones nor any interior accidents—and that he is able to get again at the back of the wheel for Roush Fenway Racing.

“I was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones. I did sustain a head injury for which I’m currently being treated,” Newman stated, in accordance to ESPN.com. “The doctors have been pleased with my progression over the last few days.”

After struggling with thru his present harm, Newman stated he needs to go back to successful extra races.

“I have spoken with Jack Roush and he has assured me that the No. 6 car will be waiting and ready for my return,” Newman stated. “I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel and battling for another race win in the Roush Fenway Ford.”

There is not any timetable set for Newman’s go back to racing, however he does hope to compete for the championship within the 2020 season, the record persevered.

The Daytona 500 started remaining Sunday, however used to be restricted to simply 20 laps on account of torrential rains, and it used to be postponed to Monday afternoon. Denny Hamlin led many of the race’s ultimate laps, nevertheless it went into what NASCAR calls “overtime,” or additional laps, on account of wrecks that put the race right into a warning flag. Newman took the lead and appeared poised to win, however that used to be prior to the damage. Hamlin went on to victory for the 3rd time in his occupation, and second-consecutive 12 months.

Newman’s race crew launched a commentary Monday evening after he used to be taken to the medical institution.

“Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center,” Roush Fenway Racing stated in a commentary about its driving force. “He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Ross Chastain introduced on Twitter that he’ll race the No.6 automotive in Newman’s position on Sunday.

“Today is about being the best sub I can for Ryan and his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing team. Jack and everyone else in this company have been amazing to work with. Gonna go fight hard every lap just like the #RocketMan always does,” Chastain wrote.

— Ross Chastain (@RossChastain) February 23, 2020

The Pennzoil 400 started Sunday afternoon after 3:30 p.m. ET. The race is being televised on Fox.