Rand Paul: End the Afghanistan War and Bring Our Soldiers Home

US squaddies arrive at the scene following a suicide automotive bomb assault on a European Union police automobile alongside the Kabul-Jalalabad street in Kabul on January 5, 2015. A suicide automotive bomb hit a European Union police automobile in Kabul on January 5, killing no less than one passer-by however no longer injuring any of the passengers, officers stated, days after the NATO fight venture resulted in Afghanistan.

WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP by way of Getty Images/Getty

On a wet Monday night time at Dover Air Force Base final week, I joined President Trump for the ultimate homecoming of Sgt. First Class Javier J. Gutierrez and Sgt. First Class Antonio R. Rodriguez, who gave their lives the prior weekend in Afghanistan.

I will be able to by no means overlook the squaddies saluting their fallen brothers, the weight of the silence in the air as they carried the flag-draped switch circumstances off an army shipping aircraft, or the grief of the households shattered via loss.

Two extra of America’s younger heroes long gone straight away in our longest conflict.

Last yr marked the 18th since we invaded Afghanistan after the horrific 9/11 assaults. I supported our preliminary reaction, and I might have voted to authorize power had I been in Congress at the time.

Our squaddies as soon as once more made our nation proud and temporarily accomplished a decisive victory.

But what I will not give a boost to is politicians’ nation-building effort following that victory that continues just about twenty years later and leaves our troops embedded in a quagmire.

In December 2019, The Washington Post revealed “The Afghanistan Papers,” a sequence of investigative experiences drawn from once-classified memos from former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and some 400 interviews carried out via the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) with the ones with firsthand wisdom of the conflict effort.

The Post’s document confirms my worst suspicions about the issues inherent with nation-building.

The Afghanistan Papers inform of a directionless conflict, missing transparent and even achievable goals. They expose executive spinning statistics to the American other folks to offer a unique image than what was once taking place on the floor. They display an enormous waste of taxpayer sources and popular corruption in Afghanistan.

In 2015, now-former Ambassador and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Douglas Lute, whom the Post famous “served as the White House’s Afghan war czar during the Bush and Obama administrations,” instructed SIGAR, “[W]e were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan — we didn’t know what we were doing.”

“We were burning $400 million per month at one point,” the Papers quote an authentic at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as pronouncing. That authentic added, “We lost objectivity. We were given money, told to spend it and we did, without reason” and famous that “10% of what we spent would have been appropriate.”

Our servicemen and girls pass above and past their assignments, and they and their households possibility the entirety for our nation. They deserve Congress’ highest. That way sending them to conflict most effective in response to our Constitution— giving them a transparent, constant venture with an endgame, and making sure most oversight and responsibility.

The day after coming back from Dover Air Force Base, I endured my efforts to supply such give a boost to via keeping a listening to on the Afghanistan Papers, that includes testimony from Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko, Lieutenant General Lute, former Ambassador Richard A. Boucher, and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel L. Davis.

In his written testimony, Lt. Col. Davis said: “Countering terrorist threats in Afghanistan does not require permanent U.S. ground forces. America’s global intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and strike (ISR-Strike) capabilities are more sophisticated today than ever before; terrorist communications and training facilities are more easily detected and monitored. The U.S. military can identify, target, and eliminate direct threats anywhere around the globe, even in Afghanistan.”

Yet, there’s no larger bipartisanship on Capitol Hill than in relation to sending extra troops to extra puts endlessly.

That’s one reason why I cheered President Trump’s commentary that “great nations do not fight endless wars.” I give a boost to him in looking for to cut back troop ranges in Afghanistan, and I will be able to proceed to induce him to push additional. In March 2019, in a bipartisan transfer that is going in opposition to the congressional norm, I offered a invoice with Senator Tom Udall that might finish the conflict whilst environment a framework for peace, offering bonuses to those that have served, and redirecting the financial savings to our urgent home wishes.

Just as executive can’t supply absolute protection at house, it can’t ensure perpetual steadiness in a foreign country. Nation-building most effective endangers our troops.

We have already misplaced 1000’s in Afghanistan, with tens of 1000’s extra wounded.

Last yr — that 18th anniversary yr — noticed the easiest collection of U.S. fight casualties there since 2014.

As I stated all over my listening to final week, the Afghanistan Papers make it “crystal clear” that “doing nothing is no longer an option for any senator or member of Congress with a conscience.”

End it. Bring our squaddies house.

Rand Paul is the U.S. Senator (R) for Kentucky.

The perspectives expressed on this article are the author’s personal.