Pete Buttigieg’s Campaign Calls on Nevada Democratic Party to Correct ‘Errors’ in Caucus Count

The Democratic presidential marketing campaign of former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg asked that the Nevada State Democratic Party proper “errors and inconsistencies” in the caucus rely, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Sunday.

According to its letter dated February 22–the date of the Nevada caucuses — the Buttigieg marketing campaign requested the birthday celebration to unlock all early vote casting and in-person numbers for every precinct. The letter stressed out the correction of the early votes and 2d alignment mistakes known through the presidential campaigns–including Buttigieg’s–as neatly as an evidence of any anomalies in the information.

In the letter, Michael Gaffney, the poll get right of entry to and delegates director, wrote: “By most accounts, early voting itself was a success. …The process of integrating early votes into the results of the in-person precinct caucuses, however, was plagued with errors and inconsistencies.”

He added that the marketing campaign won “more than 200 incident reports…including a few dozen related to how early vote factored into the in-person results. In some cases, the early vote data was not delivered or was delivered after the caucus began. In some locations, early votes were not used in calculating viability or determining the strength of each preference group.”

Towards the tip of his letter, Gaffney wrote: “We know that you have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to ensure that the caucuses would be a success. We only ask that you take the time in the next 24-48 hours to deliver on that goal by offering the level of transparency and accuracy that you have promised throughout this process.”

Molly Forgey, the spokeswoman for the Nevada Democratic Party, launched a observation in reaction to Buttigieg’s marketing campaign request, as reported through the Review-Journal:

“We laid out our early vote and caucus day processes step by step, and we communicated these processes to all campaigns. We are continuing to verify and to report results. We never indicated we would release a separate breakdown of early vote and in-person attendees by precinct and will not change our reporting process now. As laid out in our recount guidance, there is a formal method for requesting a challenge of results.”

Buttigieg’s rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, used to be projected because the winner of the Nevada caucuses Saturday night, in accordance to more than one media retailers. As of Sunday morning, the effects with 60 % of precincts reporting display Sanders formidably forward with 46 %, adopted through Joe Biden at 19.6 % and Buttigieg at 15.three %.

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Win McNamee/Getty Images