Nick Jonas Fans Will See Just How Competitive He Is on ‘The Voice’ Season 18, Says Executive Producer Audrey Morrissey

If you idea The Voice could not get to any extent further aggressive, bet once more. The display’s 18th season, which can premiere this Monday, might simply be essentially the most rivalrous but, due to the addition of latest trainer and platinum-selling singer Nick Jonas.

Jonas will make his grand debut on the NBC song festival when it premieres on Monday. Replacing earlier trainer Gwen Stefani, he will be taking a seat in a pink swivel-chair subsequent to coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, all of whom have already got moderately the popularity for aggressive banter.

Fans should not be too nervous about Jonas becoming in together with his older, skilled opposite numbers, despite the fact that. Despite being the youngest trainer in The Voice historical past, he holds his weight all on his personal, and he indisputably has the celebrity energy to again him up.

(L-R) John Legend, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton seem on “The Voice.” Season 18 of the NBC making a song festival on February 24, 2020.

“It’s always fun when we change a coach because it adds a new dynamic and a new personality that the other coaches have to learn how to contend with. They have to learn what each other’s strengths are—certainly during the Blind Auditions when they make appeals to artists to go on their teams. And [Legend, Clarkson and Shelton] will have to contend with Nick Jonas, who is certainly at a career height right now,” Audrey Morrissey, The Voice’s showrunner and govt manufacturer, informed Newsweek in a telephone interview.

“There’s a ton of competition this season because Nick’s very competitive. They’re all really competitive,” she added.

Morrissey has been with The Voice because it debuted just about 10 years in the past. And whilst the truth festival program has made adjustments and grown, welcomed new coaches and stated good-bye to ones of outdated, there’s all the time one component that is still the similar regardless of how badly every trainer needs to win: it is all concerning the artists.

Season 18 will put the highlight on dozens of aspiring musicians and singers derived from towns all around the U.S. And simply because the coaches have squabbled over opting for artists for his or her groups, they will proceed to make stronger the various new skills all through the period of the contest—this is, till one sensational singer is topped The Voice of America.

“It’s going to be The Voice at its best. All the things you love about the show and more,” Morrissey stated.

Read Newsweek’s complete interview with The Voice govt manufacturer and showrunner Audrey Morrissey underneath.

This interview was once edited and condensed for functions of period.

You guys have had moderately a run with The Voice.

It’s stunning. I’m so glad. Did I feel we might be going for 18 seasons after we began? No. I had no concept. No one did.

It turns out just like the ability pool will get much more spectacular because the seasons pass via.

Every season we have now fantastic ability. I’m all the time amazed. I have no idea the place those folks come from. Every season we predict, “Are we going to find great people again? Haven’t we scoured the whole country? Who could be left that we haven’t found?” And each season we are stunned. Yes, probably the most persons are younger youngsters who’re simply beginning out, and others perhaps have already given it a pass or are extra critical and useful. The something that is not unusual with they all, despite the fact that, is they are excited to get training. They’re excited to be informed from the most productive and take that with them down the street. It’s a win for everyone.

What has Nick Jonas delivered to the display?

He’s superior. He is so nice. He is in fact the youngest trainer that now we have ever had, and he reminds the others of that continuously. He’s getting alongside nice with everyone and flowed proper into the rhythm of the display. There are quite a lot of laughs. It’s just right. Fans will truly get to grasp him. That’s the wonderful thing about being a trainer on The Voice. Fans truly get to look [the coaches] and get to grasp them much better.

The bond between the coaches and contestants is without doubt one of the maximum rewarding facets of the display. Was that all the time the aim at the back of making a song festival beneath this structure?

Since now we have been generating this display, that has been a truly sturdy component. It’s an asset of The Voice. People love seeing that. It humanizes [the coaches] of their actual uncooked shape and their empathetic shape. They’re truly worrying folks. They truly care about their group and they may be able to relate to the contestants. They’ve been in that very same place—looking to make it and develop into an artist. In the case with Kelly, she truly was once on a making a song festival display [American Idol, 2002]. So she truly has been of their actual place. I feel for Nick, what folks will notice—if they do not already know—is that he is been doing this for a long time. He were given his get started as an overly younger guy operating professionally in leisure. He’s were given numerous years beneath his belt and has numerous wisdom to impart on his group.

Is there one thing that also excites you about The Voice finally this time?

To be fair, it is the artists. I to find this display truly significant. There are actual relationships that shape and actual expansion that occurs. That’s the whole lot to me. Everybody that works on the display truly believes in it, and each time we see this new crew of artists come thru all over the Blind Auditions, all of us develop into invested. It’s loopy, as a result of it is been 18 seasons, and you could assume that once some time we would not be as invested. But that is simply no longer the case. We nonetheless get a fireplace in our bellies. We nonetheless fall in love with those folks and care about them and need to assist them pass down their very own trail, no matter this is. That’s the object that does not wane and is constant. It’s the actual material of the display. The different layer on best of this is simply the joys—the joys camaraderie and lighthearted competitiveness between the coaches. They have numerous amusing in combination. Therefore, all of us have numerous amusing. We all love our jobs.

How do you get anything else executed with Blake continuously joking round?

It’s loopy! Just while you assume you could have heard all his jokes, right here he comes with extra to mention! He’s so quick-witted. He’s so humorous. He’s been doing this for 18 seasons, too. It’s a large a part of his existence. The display’s been on for just about 10 years now. It’s fantastic.

What do you need for the display at some point?

I’d love for The Voice to move on for so long as folks will revel in it as a result of I feel it has an actual position on American tv and in popular culture and creative communities for aspiring singers. We’re all the time looking for openings and home windows to make little adjustments. But on the similar time, the core values and mechanics of the display are nonetheless just right, they usually paintings. You do not need to mess with it an excessive amount of and mess with what is so particular concerning the display. So it is truly a balancing act while you call to mind that, and we are continuously desirous about it. You need to be truly considerate when making adjustments on a display like The Voice as a result of, for many of us which might be lovers, they find it irresistible. Over the years now we have added such things as the solution to Steal all over The Battles, and a couple of seasons again we added the Block. That was once slightly extra debatable after we added it, however it is discovered its position and it is unquestionably utilized by the coaches strategically. We’re all the time looking to consider of doable adjustments.

Is there a winner or artist from earlier seasons that stand out on your thoughts essentially the most?

I all the time take note Season 1 needless to say, Javier Colon. That was once the season that began all of it. I all the time take note Jordan Smith. He was once indisputably a standout only for how he were given on the display. Everybody idea he was once a lady earlier than they became their chairs as a result of he had any such loopy vary. There’s such a lot of. Jake Hoot. There’s such a lot of. The humorous factor is, I do not simply take note the winners, I take note the others that did not win or perhaps did not even develop into a finalist. They simply had one thing about them that was once nice and that sticks with you.

The Voice returns to NBC with Season 18 on Monday at eight p.m. ET.