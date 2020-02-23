National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien Refutes Claims of Russian Interference in 2020 U.S. Election

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien refuted issues amid fresh media experiences of House lawmakers being briefed by way of the intelligence neighborhood about Russia’s plans to meddle in the 2020 election to get President Donald Trump re-elected.

“From what I understand about the report…I get this second hand, but from Republican congressmen that were in the committee, there was no intelligence behind it,” O’Brien stated in an interview on CBS News’ Face the Nation Sunday.

He stated that he hasn’t observed any intelligence to confirm the experiences “that were leaked out of the House. But it’s just hard to comment on that because, again, I wasn’t there. And these are leaks that were coming from a House Intel Committee hearing. I haven’t seen any intelligence that would back up what I’m reading in the papers.”

According to experiences by way of The New York Times and The Washington Post, in a briefing to the House Intelligence Committee, intelligence officers warned that Russians will proceed their makes an attempt to intervene in the 2020 election–including serving to the president’s re-election efforts.

President Trump additionally refuted the claims. In a tweet on Friday, he spoke back: “Another misinformation campaign is being launched by Democrats in Congress saying that Russia prefers me to any of the Do Nothing Democrat candidates who still have been unable to, after two weeks, count their votes in Iowa.”

The Washington Post reported that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders had additionally been briefed by way of officers about doable Russian interference in his Democratic marketing campaign. Sanders spoke back to the claims concerning the interference in a commentary: “I do not care, frankly, who [Russian President Vladimir] Putin needs to be president. My message to Putin is obvious: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will be able to just be sure you do.

In the similar interview with Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, O’Brien additionally brushed aside experiences that Joseph Maguire was once “driven out” from his place as performing Director of National Intelligence by way of the president in reaction to the intelligence briefing.

WATCH: NSA Robert O’Brien says that Joseph Maguire, former performing director of nationwide intelligence, was once now not driven out following a congressional briefing on Russian efforts to persuade the 2020 election.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for him, as does the president” percent.twitter.com/6Cr6tLgqYe

“He was serving under the Vacancy Act,” O’Brien stated of Maguire. “He was once performing and his time period, I consider, was once finishing March 11th or March 12th, like two weeks from now. So we are on the lookout for a nominee that may be an awesome candidate, who may also be nominated for this place. We wanted any person who was once Senate-confirmed who may just serve in the intervening time. And we became to an ideal ambassador, Rick Grenell, our ambassador to Germany. And he is stepping in on a short lived foundation to serve in the function of performing DNI.

“We have so much of recognize for Joe Maguire,” O’Brien later continued. “So the idea of your query that he was once driven out simply is not true. Joe Maguire was once at all times making plans on leaving inside the subsequent couple of weeks. He did an ideal activity. I had a in point of fact nice courting with him. And I’ve an amazing quantity of recognize for him, as does the president.”

