MSNBC Contributor Criticizes Chris Matthews Live On-Air for Comparing Sanders’ Nevada Win to Nazi Invasion of France

An MSNBC contributor criticized his colleague Chris Matthews live to tell the tale the community this morning for evaluating Senator Bernie Sanders’ Nevada caucuses victory to the Nazi invasion of France in World War II.

During an MSNBC section Sunday, political analyst Anand Giridharadas referred to as out the longtime host’s remarks for being “stuck in the old way of thinking.”

“Why is Chris Matthews on this air talking about the victory Bernie Sanders, who had kin murdered in the Holocaust, analogizing it to the Nazi conquest of France?” he stated. “People stuck in an old way of thinking, in 20th century thinking are missing what is going on. It is time for all of us to step up, rethink the dawn of what may be, frankly, a new era in American life.”

Giridharadas took to Twitter following the section to give an explanation for that he “needed to speak truth about his colleague.” “You simply cannot compare the victory of Bernie Sanders, whose kin was murdered in the Holocaust, to the Nazi defeat of France,” he wrote. “This is a moment in media to grow and become curious or irrelevant.”

Newsweek reached out to NBC for remark, however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Giridharadas’ feedback got here as Matthews persisted to face intense backlash for evaluating Sanders’ early lead within the Nevada caucuses Saturday evening to Adolf Hitler’s invasion of France in 1940. As effects started rolling in, the host of MSNBC’s Hardball claimed that Republicans would unencumber opposition analysis at the innovative candidate that may most likely “kill him” if he secured the Democratic 2020 nomination.

Matthews then stated: “I was reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940 and the general, Reynaud, calls up Churchill and says, ‘It’s over.’ And Churchill says, ‘How can that be? You’ve got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?’ He said, ‘It’s over.'”

Later that night, Sanders gained the caucuses with 47 % of the vote, Associated Press reported, additional solidifying his place as one of the Democratic frontrunners.

#FireplaceChrisMathews started trending on Twitter Sunday as hundreds of Sanders supporters and newshounds referred to as for the host to renounce or the community to terminate his employment over the remarks. Many customers identified that the remark used to be in particular distasteful because the senator, who is Jewish, had misplaced members of the family to the Holocaust.

IfNotNow, an American Jewish innovative activist crew that opposes the Israeli career of the Gaza Strip and West Bank, referred to as for Matthews to express regret on Saturday night. “The second time in as many weeks that an MSNBC commentator has used Nazi comparisons when talking about @BernieSanders, a Jewish candidate with family that was murdered in the Holocaust,” the crowd tweeted. “We demand an apology from @HardballChris—and we’re still waiting for @chucktodd’s apology.”

Anand Giridharadas speaks onstage at Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

