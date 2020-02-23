What kind of town did spectators, athletes and newshounds see once they arrived in Los Angeles in the summertime of 1932? It was once, to make sure, now not the similar shambling village that had bid for and gained the Olympics 9 years earlier than. LA’s inhabitants had doubled, to at least one,470,516, right through the last decade. The dusty pueblo had burgeoned into an international middle for moviemaking, oil drilling, and citrus manufacturing. No fewer than six day-to-day newspapers lined the area, all now boisterously heralding the Olympic Games.

Olympic athletes nonetheless noticed quite a few open area—there have been no freeways—however downtown Los Angeles seemed like a bustling city, jammed with noisy vehicles, streetcars and pedestrians. The town’s film stars, together with Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford, lived principally at the increased slopes of Hollywood and Beverly Hills. The nook of Sunset and Vine was once a magnet for vacationers, who may dine on the within sight Brown Derby whilst scouting the room for celebrities.

LA’s civic middle boasted a lustrous new thirty-two-floor town corridor, designed partly via John Parkinson, architect of the Coliseum. In Pershing Square, burdened vagabonds listened as roving evangelists shared their visions. West from there on Wilshire Boulevard, on the east finish of the newly widened, art-deco-style Miracle Mile, the plush and expansive Ambassador Hotel, with its famed Cocoanut Grove nightclub, had transform the most up to date position on the town, drawing everybody from the civic elite to Hollywood stars and—in August 1932—Olympic athletes, who didn’t thoughts dancing to the Grove’s giant bands. (It helped that the ladies athletes’ Chapman Park Hotel was once only a couple blocks away.) Thanks to offers lower via William May (Billy) Garland, a outstanding actual property fixture in Los Angeles, identified in some circles because the ‘Prince of Realtors’, guests may get a excellent lodge room for 2 to 3 greenbacks an evening, regardless that an out of doors room with personal tub on the Biltmore would set them again 5 to 8 greenbacks, and one on the Ambassador would price 5 to 14 greenbacks. Los Angeles was once colourful, just about boiling with Olympic pleasure.

Thousands had been crowding into the town. All day lengthy, hordes swarmed the Olympic price ticket counters—greater than 1,500,000 tickets had now been bought, simply eclipsing gross sales in any respect earlier video games. Far and vast, flags of a few fifty countries brightly embellished the streets. The central boulevards, with bunting striking from each and every construction, projected the texture of a carnival. People all through the town had been speaking of not anything however the video games. With such a lot of athletes on the town, it was once arduous to not spot a few of them at the streets of LA, obtrusive of their get dressed uniforms.

They and the entire guests to Southern California stored marveling on the group and a spotlight to element equipped via Los Angeles. They marveled additionally on the Olympic amenities, a seven-million-dollar plant, together with 9 stadiums and more than one venues for observe, box, swimming, diving, fencing, rowing, biking, using, yachting, water polo, wrestling and boxing—all highlighted via the unparalleled Olympic Village (“the crowning touch . . . a stirring spectacle,” reported the New York Times) and the newly expanded 105,000-seat Coliseum. Every a kind of seats promised to be occupied at the day of the Opening Ceremony. For that topic, it regarded as though all the video games would possibly promote out. Billy had fun, and for excellent reason why. This stampede for tickets within the terrible depths of the Depression was once not anything lower than extraordinary.

The scene in Los Angeles, no less than earlier than the video games started, concerned Hollywood’s luminaries up to it did the Olympians. The athletes, nice movement image enthusiasts, had been mesmerized via the actors. Autograph hounds, they pursued such stars as Joan Crawford, Norma Shearer, Douglas Fairbanks, Charles Chaplin, Gary Cooper, and Clara Bow (and vainly requested for Garbo). The Argentine athletes brought about a tumult someday at Paramount when 4 of them noticed—and began chasing— Marlene Dietrich. (She had a bodyguard; they had been rounded up and escorted again to the principle workforce.) Returning the pastime, film stars steadily visited the Olympic Village, and Joel McCrea steadily dropped via the Chapman Park Hotel for dates with the swimmer Josephine McKim. When the American javelin thrower Malcolm Metcalf arrived on the Olympic Village and came upon his baggage was once lacking, none as opposed to Will Rogers straightened it out for him. They’d “bumped into each other” as Metcalf was once strolling to the principle place of business, so Metcalf informed him his drawback, pondering Rogers was once “one of the numerous Village officials.”

The events and mingling with Hollywood would proceed even after the video games began. One day, the American relay runner Hector Dyer discovered himself having lunch with William Randolph Hearst within the MGM commissary, the results of Dyer’s frat good friend being excellent buddies with Marion Davies. Jane Fauntz ended up at a swimming birthday party the place she met Groucho Marx. “Do you know what I’m going to do next year?” he joked to her. “I’m going to build a house without a pool and teach my kids not to swim.” Another day, at a Paramount Studios lunch, Fauntz marveled at Marlene Dietrich’s eyebrows, which have been shaved off and penciled on. On August 4, Billy Garland hosted a conventional dinner for IOC participants on the unique Bolsa Chica Gun Club in Huntington Beach, a gaggle shaped via Billy and different rich businessmen in 1899 as a base for his or her duck and chicken looking. On August 6, Louis B. Mayer (the one Jew at the California Olympiad Commission) hosted a luncheon at MGM Studios and later on opened his studio to International Olympic Committee visitors, permitting them to watch motion pictures being made. On August 9, Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford hosted a dinner for 2 hundred Olympic officers and international guests at Pickfair, the place the birthday party integrated Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable, Constance Bennett, and Marie Dressler. Chinese ladies in local costumes served the meal in a big tent at the garden that featured Oriental rugs and Chinese bunting. After dinner, the hosts screened a preview of Fairbanks’s newest film, Mr. Robinson Crusoe, which the actor had simply finished filming within the Polynesian islands.

In a virtually surreal method, the ones experiencing the Olympic gala had been residing in a parallel universe, sealed off from a rustic wracked via offended riots; smoky, damp Hoovervilles; and the Bonus Army band of twenty thousand ravenous veterans nonetheless encamped at the Capitol grounds in ever extra determined stipulations. Many of the American athletes in LA had been themselves accustomed to breadlines: the Olympic Village and Chapman Park Hotel had been luxurious accommodations in comparison to their households’ houses, and the extravagant leisure equipped via LA’s celebrities one thing as regards to unattainable. So too was once the camaraderie—the village amounted to an surprising, if brief, equalizer in a town the place restrictive covenants had lengthy segregated categories and races. For the primary time, Billy Garland proudly identified, athletes from the poorest countries lived as smartly on the video games as the ones from rich international locations. “Ah, it has been lovely,” a Mexican fencer remarked, “we have all been on the same plane.” A New York Times headline learn, “Prince and Butcher Live Side by Side: In Strange Olympic Village Class Lines and Distinctions Are Obliterated.”

On July 27, right through the very center of pre–Olympic Games festivities, President Hoover ordered federal troops, beneath the command of General Douglas MacArthur, to disperse 10000 destitute males within the Bonus Army camps, who 5 days earlier than had defied an order to evacuate. The subsequent morning, evictions started in a scattering of the smaller camps and persisted all over a sweltering scorching day, marked via boulevard preventing between veterans and the police and the dying of a thirty-seven-year-old protestor, William Hushka. The tanks began arriving within the past due afternoon, accompanied via saber-waving cavalry and 5 hundred infantry with revolvers drawn. That night, at 9:22 p.m., some fifteen hundred federal troops led via General MacArthur (and supported via Dwight D. Eisenhower and George S. Patton) encircled the Bonus Army’s primary camp within the Anacostia community of Washington, DC, located their tanks, and started to assault with tear gasoline, torches and bayonets, scattering and preventing the protestors in hand-to-hand fight earlier than environment fireplace to their tents. At nighttime, tear gasoline crammed the air and flames soared over Anacostia as desolate veterans, hauling packing containers and suitcases, walked aimlessly clear of their makeshift house. The newsreel photographs had been devastating, however within the White House, which stood beneath tight guard, President Hoover introduced with pride that the riotous problem to govt authority have been “met swiftly and firmly.” Those pushed out of the camps weren’t veterans, he maintained, however somewhat “Communists and persons with criminal records.”

On the similar day that Hoover ordered this attack, a couple of hundred of the Olympic ladies athletes had been commemorated at a star-filled luncheon hosted via Will Rogers on the Fox Hills studios, positioned in what’s now Century City. Introduced to the diving superstar Georgia Coleman, Rogers (together with his smile, wink and wad of gum) requested, “What’s your racket?” She spoke back, “I’m wet.” Babe Didrikson presented to satisfy Rogers at golfing, tennis, horseback using, boxing, wrestling or every other game he selected. “Not me,” Rogers stated. “I’ve heard about you and you’re too tough. I’ll take somebody easier.”

At 10 a.m. the following morning, the day of the Bonus Army attack, within the statement room of the brand new town corridor tower, Los Angeles prolonged its legitimate welcome to participants of the International Olympic Committee, together with the IOC president, Count de Baillet-Latour. Billy had selected the positioning properly, with complete intent: The glass-enclosed room, close to the highest of the town’s tallest construction, presented a shocking view of the numerous Olympic websites, stretching from mountain to sea. Flags and vegetation crammed the chamber, an orchestra performed, speeches reverberated. Billy glowed.

Early the next morning, July 29, the day after the Bonus Army attack, Vice President Charles Curtis stopped in brief in Las Vegas at the remaining leg of his teach trip to Los Angeles. Anticipating an indication attached to the Bonus Army disagreement, government there had surrounded the railroad station with fixed system weapons and a platoon of particular police with gasoline grenades. The vice chairman, nonetheless touring by myself however for one secret carrier guy, however selected to deal with the gang. Hecklers interrupted him: “Why didn’t you feed some of those ex-soldiers?” a person cried out. Curtis pounded the rail of the teach’s statement platform in reaction, yelling again, “I’ve fed more than you, you dirty coward. Come up here and talk like that. I have worked for the bonus during President Coolidge’s administration.” Police briefly swarmed the demonstrators and arrested six suspected leaders.

At 8:30 that morning, Curtis arrived at LA’s Central Station, the place he was once greeted via Billy Garland, Louis B. Mayer, Mayor John Porter and a cheering throng of voters. A parade adopted, sporting the vice chairman thru jammed, noisy streets to his quarters on the Biltmore Hotel. Later that day, he attended the determination of the brand new State Building in downtown LA’s Civic Center, the place—after being accorded a seventeen-gun salute via a howitzer detachment of National Guard troops—he awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross to Amelia Earhart, on the town for the Olympics. Accepting, she stated, “I feel as though I’m an old story to California. I can say only one thing: I started my flying career in California—and I am proud of it.”

That night, Vice President Curtis and IOC president Count de Baillet-Latour had been the commemorated visitors on the LA Olympic Organizing Committee’s extremely unique banquet within the ballroom of the Biltmore Hotel, adopted via the grand reception and ball for 2 thousand main voters within the lodge’s Sala de Oro. Among the part dozen speeches delivered on the ceremonial dinner, Billy Garland’s stood out: “There comes frequently to every man times in his life when he experiences genuine contentment and happiness. I feel, for me, that one of those moments is at hand. To have had a part in bringing together this distinguished body of men and women gathered here from every land, fills me with supreme joy. To reflect that we are gathered here on the eve of a great world event, the effects of which will be felt by generations to come, causes one to meditate on the solemnity of the occasion.”

Savory meals adopted for a crowd that via then will have to had been hungry: California melon and alligator pear splendid, transparent inexperienced turtle soup, brook trout sauté Doria, breast of rooster with Virginia ham and recent mushrooms, new asparagus polonaise, potatoes Parisienne, salad Los Angeles, bombe Olympic, and petits fours, capped off with espresso, cigars and cigarettes. Billy, dressed in white tie and a vast smile, for my part escorted Charles Curtis and Count de Baillet-Latour from the ceremonial dinner to the reception, at the same time as federal troops in Washington, with one ultimate gasoline and fireplace assault, swept in the course of the Bonus Army encampment, mopping up and ousting the remaining protestors.

Excerpted from Dreamers and Schemers: How an Improbable Bid for the 1932 Olympics Transformed Los Angeles from Dusty Outpost to Global Metropolis via Barry Siegel. Courtesy of University of California Press.