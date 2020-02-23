Leaderboard, Tee Times, and How to Watch Final Round on Sunday

Justin Thomas will start the overall spherical of the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday with a one-shot lead over Patrick Reed and South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen.

Throughout the primary 3 rounds on the Club de Golf Chapultepec in Naucalpan, simply outdoor Mexico City, the 2017 PGA Championship winner has been the image of consistency.

WGC-Mexico Championship: Best Picks and Latest Odds for PGA Tour

Read extra

On Saturday, he shot a 6-under-par 65 to observe the ratings of 67 and 66 Thomas carded within the earlier two rounds respectively. Thomas bogeyed the primary and closing gap however offset them with 8 birdies, 5 of which got here on the again 9.

The 26-year-old completed 9th in the similar tournament closing yr and is in pole place to declare a 3rd win in 9 begins this season, however he is smartly mindful not anything comes simple at Chapultepec.

“I’ve been close a couple of times,” he mentioned after his 3rd spherical. “I definitely feel like I have a little bit of unfinished business here. There’s a lot of great players that are going to be breathing down Patrick and I and everybody’s necks. I know I need to play well tomorrow. But I know I want it.”

Thomas will play along Reed and Van Rooyen within the ultimate spherical, with the trio teeing off from the primary tee at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Reed would had been stage with Thomas within the clubhouse, had it now not been for a bogeyed on the 18th. The 2018 Masters winner completed with a 4-under-par 67 on Saturday, which was once matched by means of Van Rooyen.

The South African had pressured himself into the image after matching the direction document with a shocking 62 on Friday, which was once bettered by means of Jon Rahm on Saturday.

Unfazed by means of beginning the 3rd spherical 10 pictures adrift of the chief, the sector No. three made six birdies within the first seven holes towards an improbable spherical of 61, which was once each a brand new direction document and his easiest efficiency in one spherical since turning skilled.

“I think a lot of us like to talk sometimes about how unlucky we get, and today was one of those days where I got fortunate,” Rahm, who hit a hole-in-one on the 17th, advised journalists. “I hit the appropriate pictures, I were given the appropriate bounces and I took merit.

The efficiency left Rahm 4 pictures at the back of Thomas and the Spaniard will start the overall spherical within the penultimate staff along Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, who’re additionally 4 pictures adrift of the lead.

The global No. 1 shot 68 however overlooked a six-foot par putt on the 14th, whilst DeChambeau started the 3rd spherical because the chief however could not reasonably fit the 63 he carded on Friday and recorded an excellent par 71 on Saturday.

At 10-under, the English duo of Tyrrell Hatton and Paul Casey also are firmly in competition, whilst Gary Woodland and Adam Scott start the overall spherical at 9-under.

Here’s the entirety you want to know forward of Sunday.

Round three leaderboard

Justin Thomas -15Patrick Reed, Erik van Rooyen -14Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau -11Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey -10

Selected tee instances (all instances EST)

Tee No. 1

12:18 p.m—Matthew Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman, Shane Lowry12:42 p.m.—Bubba Watson, Corey Conners, Lanto Griffin12:54 p.m.—Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Zander Lombard2:06 p.m.—Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland2:18 p.m.—Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau2:30 p.m.—Justin Thomas, Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Reed

Tee No. 10

12:18 p.m.—Branden Grace, Shaun Norris, Ryan Fox12:54 p.m.—Bernd Wiesberger, Dustin Johnson, Brandt Snedeker1:06 p.m.—Pablo Larrazabal, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith1:18 p.m.—Jason Kokrak, Byeong Hun An, Sergio Garcia1:30 p.m.—Francesco Molinari, Jordan Spieth, Charles Howell III

TV protection

Coverage on Sunday starts at 1 p.m. EST on Golf Channel and run till 2:30 p.m. EST, ahead of transferring to NBC and working till the top of the development at roughly 6 p.m. EST.

A are living move of the overall spherical shall be to be had on PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel’s virtual platforms and fuboTV in addition to by means of NBC Sports site.

Justin Thomas of the United States performs his shot from the 17th tee all through the 3rd spherical of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 22 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Hector Vivas/Getty