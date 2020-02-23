Joey Logano Wins Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas in First Race SInce Daytona

Joey Logano raced his No. 22 Pennzoil Ford to victory in the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday in the second one NASCAR Cup race of the season. With his victory Sunday on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada, Logano has now gained a minimum of one race in each and every of the remaining 9 seasons.

Matt DiBenedetto completed 2d, adopted via Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon and Jimmie Johnson.

Chase Elliot, who used to be voted because the lovers’ favourite driving force at the circuit, gained each and every of the primary two phases, however he were given a flat tire and spun out to deliver the warning flag, and that moved Ricky Stenhouse Jr. into the lead throughout the overall degree.

Joey Logano took the lead overdue in the overall degree and led 49 laps earlier than Ryan Blaney took the lead with 12 laps to head. Alex Bowman then handed Logano, and it gave the impression Blaney would cruise to victory lane earlier than a warning got here out with six laps final.

Ross Chastain, who used to be the bogus driving force in the No. 6 Koch Industries Ford for the injured Ryan Newman, needed to cross to pit row after spinning out.

Blaney, Harvick, Jimmy Johnson and Brad Keselowski have been a few of the drivers who visited pit row. Logano used to be a few of the seven drivers who stayed at the observe and took the lead with out getting recent tires.

Joey Logano, driving force of the #22 Pennzoil Ford, leads a pack throughout the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on February 23, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo via Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

The race went again to a inexperienced flag with two laps final, and Logano outpaced the sphere to the end line.

Kevin Harvick led probably the most laps at the day with 92, adopted via Elliot’s 70. Logano led 54 laps.