Jewish Group Demands MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Apologize for Comparing Bernie Sanders’ Victory to Nazi Invasion

IfNotNow, an American Jewish innovative activist team, known as on MSNBC host Chris Matthews to make an apology for evaluating Senator Bernie Sanders’ Nevada caucuses victory to the Nazi invasion of France in 1940.

As Nevada caucuses effects started rolling in on Saturday night time, Matthews, the host of Hardball, criticized Sanders’ early lead, claiming that Republicans would drop opposition analysis at the innovative candidate that might “kill him” if he received the 2020 Democratic nomination.

He then when compared the senator’s inevitable win to Hitler’s invasion of France: “I was reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940 and the general, Reynaud, calls up Churchill and says, ‘It’s over.’ And Churchill says, ‘How can that be? You’ve got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?’ He said, ‘It’s over.'”

Sanders received the caucuses with 47 % of the vote, reported The Associated Press, solidifying his front-runner standing within the Democratic box.

“The second time in as many weeks that an MSNBC commentator has used Nazi comparisons when talking about @BernieSanders, a Jewish candidate with family that was murdered in the Holocaust,” IfNotNow tweeted on Saturday, following Matthew’s remarks. “We demand an apology from @HardballChris—and we’re still waiting for @chucktodd’s apology.”

Matthews’ remarks briefly drew really extensive backlash on-line, with rights teams, newshounds and supporters of the senator mentioning that Sanders, who’s Jewish, misplaced members of the family throughout the Holocaust.

“Chris Mathews has been generous to me on a number of occasions, even blurbing my book. However, his constant references to political violence and today Nazism to describe Bernie Sanders campaign is beyond the pale. @HardballChris must resign or be fired from@MSNBC,” filmmaker Arun Chaudhary wrote.

“@HardballChris just compared Bernie Sanders and his movement to Hitler and the Nazis on national television,” journalist Walker Bragman added. “Sanders, who is Jewish and lost family in the Holocaust, is on track to be the nation’s first Jewish president. Enough with this. Matthews should not be on the air.”

Matthews’ feedback weren’t the primary time an MSNBC host sparked backlash this month over remarks stated in regards to the Sanders marketing campaign. During a section forward of the New Hampshire number one, anchor Chuck Todd drew Twitter hearth for quoting a column that described Sanders’ supporters as a “digital brownshirt brigade.”

After he quoted an editorial by means of conservative outlet The Bulwark evaluating Sanders’ supporters to Nazi paramilitaries, the hashtag #FireplaceChuckTodd started trending on Twitter, with some supporters of the candidate calling the section “indefensible.”

