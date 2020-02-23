Inside the Lachish Temple, the Earliest Example of the Letter Samekh

Whether you textual content, sort, scrawl hen scratch onto a physician’s pad, or inscribe calligraphy for your bullet magazine, everybody who stocks a language makes use of the similar alphabet. But the place does it come from? And who invented it? Even as our personal alphabet adjustments and we devolve into the pictorial non-syllabic conversation of emojis, tracing the historical past of writing is its personal shape of investigative adventure.

And now archaeologists have discovered any other piece of the puzzle: excavations in Israel have unearthed a three,200-year-old Canaanite temple that when served the town of Lachish, the remaining Canaanite town. The discovery guarantees to make clear the political and spiritual courting between the Canaanites and Egyptians, historical Canaanite faith and deities, or even the Israelite conquest. But amongst the maximum essential discoveries at the web site was once the earliest instance of the proto-Canaanite letter “samekh” a letter that will live on in Hebrew and Aramaic, to find its means into historical Greek, and revel in an afterlife in 21st century era.

The discovery was once made via a workforce collectively led via Prof. Yosef Garfinkel of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Prof. Michael Hasel at Southern Adventist University in Tennessee. Though the temple was once unearthed two years in the past, it has taken a number of years for the unearths and proof to be analyzed and information of the discovery handiest emerged this week.

In the Bible, Lachish is discussed a number of occasions; specifically with the conquest of the land of Canaanites via the Israelites (Joshua 10:3, 5, 23, 31-35). According to the guide of Joshua, Japhia, the King of Lachish, was once one of 5 kings who attempted to ward off the Israelite invasion. After being stuck unawares via a wonder assault, Japhia and his allies took safe haven in a cave, had been captured, after which completed. Joshua then introduced a siege of Lachish that lasted for 2 days earlier than the town fell and Joshua had the population of the town exterminated. The town and land surrounding it was once then assigned to the tribe of Judah. If all of this appears like a warfare crime to you, then you definitely’re proper: the Israelite conquest narratives are tales about divinely mandated and supported genocide. The town is discussed once more on a wide range of events; the prophet Jeremiah names it as one of the remaining towns to fall to the Babylonian king Nebuchadnezzar II, as an example.

The town itself is situated in central Israel about 25 miles southwest of Jerusalem in the Shephelah (“lowlands”) area of Israel between Mount Hebron and the Mediterranean coast. In each the Canaanite and Judahite classes Lachish was once 2d in significance handiest to Jerusalem. For an historical town, Lachish is remarkably well-documented in our historic information. It seems in historical Assyrian, Egyptian, and Biblical texts and is even referred to on stone panels present in Nineveh (modern-day northern Iraq). The earliest literary connection with Lachish is in Egyptian resources: the so-called Amarna letters, a suite of clay pills that report correspondence between Egypt executive and their representatives in Canaan. These on a regular basis administrative letters disclose that Lachish was once a very powerful and strong town in the foothills of Judea.

Even earlier than the arrival of the Israelites, the town had had a violent historical past: It first rose to prominence in 1800 BCE and, for some 400 years thereafter, it flourished and prospered. It was once then destroyed via Pharaoh Thutmose III in 1550 BCE as section of the 18th Dynasty’s enlargement into Canaan. The town was once rebuilt and destroyed on more than one different events during its historical past however the newly came upon temple dates from the town’s resurgence between kind of 1200-1150 BCE. Garfinkel calls this incarnation, “the last Canaanite city.”

The construction of the temple is extraordinary for the Late Bronze age: The front, which featured two towers and pillars, ended in a big oblong corridor. Garfinkel instructed Haaretz that this type of construction was once extra not unusual in previous temples present in Syria. But the taste seems to have influenced the first Temple in Jerusalem constructed via King Solomon which, in keeping with the Bible, additionally featured pillars, towers and a central corridor.

As we might be expecting for an city middle with shut ties to Egypt, many of the artifacts discovered at the web site published Egyptian affect in the area. In addition to bronze cauldrons, axes, and daggers decorated with chicken heads and scarabs, the workforce discovered a gold-plated bottle inscribed with the title of Rameses II. They additionally came upon an amulet that references the goddess Hathor, an Egyptian bovine deity who may additionally were native to Canaan. In Egyptian mythology Hathor was once related to song, fertility, love and intercourse and was once ceaselessly charged with greeting the lifeless in the afterlife. The discovery of Egyptian non secular traditions at the temple at Lachish is proof of the touch between and mutual affect of Canaanite and Egyptian tradition on every different.

Also came upon inside of the Temple, alternatively, had been non secular parts that do not need been present in both historical Egypt or historical Israel. In explicit, the discovery of two small statues of the god Baal—one of the God of Israel’s idea competition in the Bible—disclose that this was once unambiguously a middle of Canaanite non secular existence.

Arguably the maximum surprising revelation from the temple was once the discovery of an early Canaanite inscription on a shard of pottery. Among the letters etched into the clay was once the proto-Canaanite letter samekh. This letter resembles a reflected capital letter “E” (a vertical line crossed via 3 perpendicular shorter strains). The instance from Lachish is the earliest instance of samekh that we’ve got and thus provides to our figuring out of the building of alphabet writing techniques. Many students imagine that historical writing started in historical Sumer (Mesopotamia) with the building of pictographic writing paperwork corresponding to that discovered on the limestone Kish pill. The Kish pill is ceaselessly observed as a bridge or transitional instance between proto-writing techniques (symbolic techniques of conversation that arose independently in more than a few areas of the historical international) and syllabic writing techniques; in the case of the Kish pill cuneiform, a gadget of wedge-shaped marks.

Whether one is prepared to call the Sumerians as “first” (and a few aren’t) it’s transparent that historical writing techniques evolved in the Early Bronze Age in a wide range of puts together with Sumer (cuneiform), Egypt (hieroglyphics), Crete (hieroglyphs), China (logographs), the Indus Valley (Indus/Harrapan Script), and Mexico (Cascajal block). The aleph-bet-gimmel semitic writing gadget referred to as proto-Canaanite that will sooner or later change into Hebrew and Aramaic emerged in 1800 BCE and can also be observed in early examples from Egypt and Sinai. In the Lachish temple instance we see for the first time how the proto-Canaanites wrote the letter samekh. Garfinkel instructed Haaretz “[Other examples of proto-Canaanite writing] had the other letters, het and resh and shin and so on, but not samekh.” Scholars had been in a position to spot the letter as a result of someday between 1000 and 950 BCE the Phoenicians followed the proto-Canaanite alphabet, delicate it, and formalized it right into a extra structured and arranged gadget and in the Phoenician gadget that is precisely how samekh appears. Now we all know needless to say the place they were given it from.

The discovery at Lachish is helping us chart the shifts and adjustments from proto-Canaanite to Pheonecian after which to Hebrew and past. Dr. Robert Cargill, an archaeologist and professor of historical Judaism and Christianity at the University of Iowa instructed me the samekh “has an odd history” as a result of although this is a rather redundant sibilant (a hissing sound, to you and me), it “persists in Hebrew and Aramaic, and even in the Greek alphabet via the Phoenician alphabet.” In different phrases, although it was once rather redundant, the affect of this letter is felt in a host of essential writing techniques. In Greek it gave upward thrust to the letter Xi, which continues for use (out of doors of simply the Greek and outdated Cyrillic alphabets) in arithmetic and science the place it has over a dozen programs. Perhaps maximum unusually this is a financial unit of Ethereum, a cryptocurrency that some have claimed is utilized by criminals to run Ponzi schemes and funding fraud. From historical temple pottery to stylish Ponzi schemes, this letter has come some distance.