How lake gases are powering homes in Rwanda
Lake Kivu in Rwanda accommodates 300 billion cubic metres of carbon dioxide and 60 billion cubic metres of methane.
The gases are now being got rid of from the lake in the course of the KivaWatt undertaking with the methane being pumped to a close-by energy plant.
At provide best 51% of Rwandans have get entry to to electrical energy.
By 2024, the federal government hopes this will likely upward push to 100% and it’s was hoping a ramification of the KivaWatt undertaking will assist in making that imaginable.
BBC Click reveals out extra.
See extra at Click’s site and @BBCClick