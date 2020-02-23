Harry Dunn’s family demand UK refuses to extradite Julian Assange to US until they hand over CIA agent who ‘killed boy’
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Brit gran, 71, jailed for £1m cocaine cruise plot fears she’ll die in Portuguese prison after finding ‘cancer’ lump - February 23, 2020
- Harry Dunn’s family demand UK refuses to extradite Julian Assange to US until they hand over CIA agent who ‘killed boy’ - February 23, 2020
- Madeleine McCann cops ‘quiz Brit expat barmaid over her German decorator ex-boyfriend’ - February 22, 2020
HARRY Dunn’s family are challenging that the UK refuse to extradite Julian Assange to the US until they hand over the CIA agent who allegedly killed the boy.
The family has accused the US govt of “demonstrating an extraordinary amount of hypocrisy” in in the hunt for the extradition of the Wikileaks founder, in spite of rejecting a request for Anne Sacoolas to go back to Britain.
Harry’s accused killer Anne Sacoolas was once a senior CIA agent and has fled to the US[/caption]
Mr Dunn, 19, died when his bike collided with a automobile out of doors RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27.
Anne Sacoolas is charged together with his loss of life when she hit him whilst allegedly at the unsuitable facet of the street.
Ms Sacoolas, 42, the spouse of an intelligence reputable primarily based on the US army base, claimed diplomatic immunity and was once in a position to go back to her house nation, sparking a world controversy.
The US refused an extradition request for Ms Sacoolas final month.
‘QUID PRO QUO’
Mr Dunn’s family is asking on Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to halt the extradition procedure for Assange, forward of the start of the primary complete court docket listening to on Monday.
The Mail on Sunday quoted Radd Seiger, the Dunn family spokesman, as pronouncing: “Despite its disgraceful refusal to extradite Anne Sacoolas, the US continues to search the extradition of other people within the UK corresponding to Julian Assange.
“In doing so, they are demonstrating an extraordinary amount of hypocrisy.”
He added: “As Dominic Raab instructed us once we met with him on January 27, ‘we’re reviewing all choices’.
“We want him now to exercise the option of not extraditing Julian Assange to the US.”
We need him [Dominic Raab] now to workout the choice of now not extraditing Julian Assange to the US.
Dunn family spokesperson, Radd Seiger
However, allies of Mr Raab stated the Assange case and problems raised via the Dunn family may just now not be connected and extradition phrases would now not permit any ‘quid pro quo’.
The Mail additionally claimed that Mr Raab warned the family that Sacoolas’s hyperlinks to the US govt supposed it was once not likely she would ever come again, however he stopped wanting admitting she were a secret agent.
A Cabinet Minister allegedly additionally warned the family that blocking off Assange’s extradition “would drop a nuclear bomb in an already frayed special relationship”.
The information comes because the Foreign Affairs Select Committee introduced a parliamentary inquiry into diplomatic immunity and extradition.
A WANTED MAN
Assange, 48, is being held in Belmarsh Prison in south-east London and is sought after within the US to face 18 fees over the newsletter of US cables a decade in the past.
Hundreds of Julian Assange supporters the day past protested in opposition to his extradition to the US.
They marched via London for a rally in Parliament Square maintaining banners pronouncing: “Journalism is not a crime.”
Assange, 48, is sought after within the US over the newsletter of diplomatic cables on WikiLeaks.
He faces a 175-year prison sentence if discovered responsible.
He is being held at Belmarsh prison, South East London, forward of subsequent week’s extradition listening to.
Mr Dunn’s family has in the past referred to as for the Duke of York to co-operate with legislation enforcement within the US amid allegations across the royal’s friendship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
At a press convention previous this month, Mr Seiger joined a attorney for alleged sufferers of Epstein to name for each Mrs Sacoolas to go back to the UK and Andrew to face wondering from the FBI within the US.
MOST READ IN NEWS
BOOZE CRACKDOWN
Brits on all-inclusive hols in Magaluf to be hit with 6 beverages an afternoon prohibit
Allegations about Andrew have surfaced from Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was once trafficked via Epstein and alleges the duke slept along with her on 3 separate events, together with when she was once 17 – nonetheless a minor beneath US legislation.
Andrew strenuously denies the allegations.
Harry’s folks Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn seemed on This Morning[/caption]
We pay to your tales! Do you’ve gotten a tale for The Sun Online information workforce? Email us at guidelines@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368 . You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for movies too. Click right here to add yours.