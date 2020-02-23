Harry Dunn’s family demand UK refuses to extradite Julian Assange to US until they hand over CIA agent who ‘killed boy’





HARRY Dunn’s family are challenging that the UK refuse to extradite Julian Assange to the US until they hand over the CIA agent who allegedly killed the boy.

The family has accused the US govt of “demonstrating an extraordinary amount of hypocrisy” in in the hunt for the extradition of the Wikileaks founder, in spite of rejecting a request for Anne Sacoolas to go back to Britain.

Supplied as a technical carrier no is inferred or implied.

Reuters

Enterprise News and Pictures

Harry’s accused killer Anne Sacoolas was once a senior CIA agent and has fled to the US[/caption]

Mr Dunn, 19, died when his bike collided with a automobile out of doors RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27.

Anne Sacoolas is charged together with his loss of life when she hit him whilst allegedly at the unsuitable facet of the street.

Ms Sacoolas, 42, the spouse of an intelligence reputable primarily based on the US army base, claimed diplomatic immunity and was once in a position to go back to her house nation, sparking a world controversy.

The US refused an extradition request for Ms Sacoolas final month.

‘QUID PRO QUO’

Mr Dunn’s family is asking on Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to halt the extradition procedure for Assange, forward of the start of the primary complete court docket listening to on Monday.

The Mail on Sunday quoted Radd Seiger, the Dunn family spokesman, as pronouncing: “Despite its disgraceful refusal to extradite Anne Sacoolas, the US continues to search the extradition of other people within the UK corresponding to Julian Assange.

“In doing so, they are demonstrating an extraordinary amount of hypocrisy.”

He added: “As Dominic Raab instructed us once we met with him on January 27, ‘we’re reviewing all choices’.

“We want him now to exercise the option of not extraditing Julian Assange to the US.”

We need him [Dominic Raab] now to workout the choice of now not extraditing Julian Assange to the US.

Dunn family spokesperson, Radd Seiger

However, allies of Mr Raab stated the Assange case and problems raised via the Dunn family may just now not be connected and extradition phrases would now not permit any ‘quid pro quo’.

The Mail additionally claimed that Mr Raab warned the family that Sacoolas’s hyperlinks to the US govt supposed it was once not likely she would ever come again, however he stopped wanting admitting she were a secret agent.

A Cabinet Minister allegedly additionally warned the family that blocking off Assange’s extradition “would drop a nuclear bomb in an already frayed special relationship”.

The information comes because the Foreign Affairs Select Committee introduced a parliamentary inquiry into diplomatic immunity and extradition.

A WANTED MAN

Assange, 48, is being held in Belmarsh Prison in south-east London and is sought after within the US to face 18 fees over the newsletter of US cables a decade in the past.

Hundreds of Julian Assange supporters the day past protested in opposition to his extradition to the US.

They marched via London for a rally in Parliament Square maintaining banners pronouncing: “Journalism is not a crime.”

Assange, 48, is sought after within the US over the newsletter of diplomatic cables on WikiLeaks.

He faces a 175-year prison sentence if discovered responsible.

He is being held at Belmarsh prison, South East London, forward of subsequent week’s extradition listening to.

Alamy Live News

Rex Features

Mr Dunn’s family has in the past referred to as for the Duke of York to co-operate with legislation enforcement within the US amid allegations across the royal’s friendship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

At a press convention previous this month, Mr Seiger joined a attorney for alleged sufferers of Epstein to name for each Mrs Sacoolas to go back to the UK and Andrew to face wondering from the FBI within the US.

MOST READ IN NEWS BATTLE ROYALE

Meghan and Harry blasted for 'needless' remark after Queen's Royal ban 'WHO ARE THEY?'

Piers Morgan slams Meg & Harry's 'staggering disrespect' for Queen BOOZE CRACKDOWN

Brits on all-inclusive hols in Magaluf to be hit with 6 beverages an afternoon prohibit

VILE ATTACK

Moment homeless guy is drop-kicked and stamped on via thugs out of doors McDonald’s

RED ALERT

Sandstorm sparks half-term vacation chaos as ALL Gran Canaria flights grounded OUT OF CONTROL

UNTRACEABLE clusters of coronavirus surge as killer worm spreads throughout globe





Allegations about Andrew have surfaced from Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was once trafficked via Epstein and alleges the duke slept along with her on 3 separate events, together with when she was once 17 – nonetheless a minor beneath US legislation.

Andrew strenuously denies the allegations.

Rex Features

Harry’s folks Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn seemed on This Morning[/caption]

AFP or licensors





We pay to your tales! Do you’ve gotten a tale for The Sun Online information workforce? Email us at guidelines@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368 . You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for movies too. Click right here to add yours.





Source link